BRIEF-Phillips 66 Partners announces 5 pct increase in quarterly cash distribution
* Phillips 66 partners announces 5 percent increase in quarterly cash distribution
Aug 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Islamic State runs a self-sustaining economy across territory it controls in Syria and Iraq, pirating oil while exacting tribute from a population of at least eight million, Arab and Western officials said, making it one of the world's richest terror groups and an unprecedented threat. (on.wsj.com/1lg9Qvt)
* The Federal Bureau of Investigation is probing a computer-hacking attack on J.P. Morgan Chase & Co and as many as four other banks, in what people familiar with the probe described as a significant breach of corporate computer security. (on.wsj.com/1td4fso)
* Argentina's international reserves are starting to dwindle in the wake of the country's second sovereign-debt default in almost 13 years, putting added stress on the peso and an economy believed to be in recession. (on.wsj.com/1zHU1Pu)
* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-BABA.N reported big growth in revenue from mobile devices, which may bolster its case next month when the Chinese e-commerce giant begins to pitch investors on its long-awaited initial public offering. (on.wsj.com/1qAtKl3)
* A federal judge on Wednesday denied a request from Apple Inc to bar Samsung Electronics Co from selling smartphones and tablets in the United States that infringe on Apple patents. Apple had sought a permanent injunction against certain Samsung products after a judge and jury found in May that the Korean firm had infringed on three of its patents in a high-profile intellectual property dispute. (on.wsj.com/1tEPAVN)
* With Venezuela holding back on releasing $3.8 billion in airline-ticket revenue because of strict currency controls, Delta Air Lines Inc, American Airlines Group Inc and other airlines have slashed service to Venezuela by half since January. (on.wsj.com/1pjKopL) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)
* Phillips 66 partners announces 5 percent increase in quarterly cash distribution
MEXICO CITY, April 19 Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo plans to grow in China in the short term with acquisitions, while also expanding its presence in the rest of Asia and entering Middle Eastern markets, the company's food business chief said on Wednesday.