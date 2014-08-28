Aug 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Islamic State runs a self-sustaining economy across territory it controls in Syria and Iraq, pirating oil while exacting tribute from a population of at least eight million, Arab and Western officials said, making it one of the world's richest terror groups and an unprecedented threat. (on.wsj.com/1lg9Qvt)

* The Federal Bureau of Investigation is probing a computer-hacking attack on J.P. Morgan Chase & Co and as many as four other banks, in what people familiar with the probe described as a significant breach of corporate computer security. (on.wsj.com/1td4fso)

* Argentina's international reserves are starting to dwindle in the wake of the country's second sovereign-debt default in almost 13 years, putting added stress on the peso and an economy believed to be in recession. (on.wsj.com/1zHU1Pu)

* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-BABA.N reported big growth in revenue from mobile devices, which may bolster its case next month when the Chinese e-commerce giant begins to pitch investors on its long-awaited initial public offering. (on.wsj.com/1qAtKl3)

* A federal judge on Wednesday denied a request from Apple Inc to bar Samsung Electronics Co from selling smartphones and tablets in the United States that infringe on Apple patents. Apple had sought a permanent injunction against certain Samsung products after a judge and jury found in May that the Korean firm had infringed on three of its patents in a high-profile intellectual property dispute. (on.wsj.com/1tEPAVN)

* With Venezuela holding back on releasing $3.8 billion in airline-ticket revenue because of strict currency controls, Delta Air Lines Inc, American Airlines Group Inc and other airlines have slashed service to Venezuela by half since January. (on.wsj.com/1pjKopL) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)