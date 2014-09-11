Sept 11 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* President Barack Obama authorized the start of U.S. air
strikes in Syria and expanded a month-long bombing campaign in
Iraq to "degrade and ultimately destroy" Islamic militants who
recently beheaded two Americans. (on.wsj.com/1p97F8h)
* The National Football League said Wednesday night that it
is appointing former FBI Director Robert Mueller to conduct an
investigation into the league's "pursuit and handling of
evidence" in the Ray Rice domestic violence incident. The
investigation will be supervised by New York Giants owner John
Mara and Pittsburgh Steelers President Art Rooney. (on.wsj.com/1tLZCWt)
* Investigators are examining communications between
research firm Height Securities and several hedge funds, opening
a new front in an insider-trading probe focused on the firm's
2013 investor alert about a change in health-care policy. (on.wsj.com/1tzuV2V)
* Fifteen years ago, Ana Patricia Botín was pushed out of
her senior job at Banco Santander SA by the bank's
chairman, who also happened to be her father. On Wednesday
Botín's Shakespearean career came full circle, with her being
named chairman after her father's death. (on.wsj.com/1qEWKIJ)
* A bipartisan bill approved by a congressional committee
to amend the U.S. bankruptcy code underscores a post-crisis
conundrum: Big banks must demonstrate they can be dismantled in
bankruptcy, but experts and some lawmakers say the current code
is inadequate to handle the failure of a major financial firm.
(on.wsj.com/1nMQObQ)
* The Securities and Exchange Commission is stepping up its
scrutiny of corporate executives who sell shares in their own
companies, announcing a raft of cases Wednesday against insiders
for allegedly breaking rules on disclosing stockholdings and
trades. (on.wsj.com/Zhuwte)
* Twitter Inc plans to raise as much as $1.5
billion in the social-media company's first sale of debt to
support its growing business. The San Francisco company said it
is offering convertible bonds in two chunks of $650 million,
according to a securities filing on Wednesday. (on.wsj.com/1lV9Wsx)
* Sony Corp said it reached an agreement for its
planned Web-based TV service to carry MTV, Nickelodeon and 20
other Viacom Inc channels and offer access to streaming
Viacom programming on mobile devices. (on.wsj.com/1qHHdIm)
* JDS Uniphase Corp said it plans to split into two
publicly traded companies, separating its optical components
business from its networking operations. The fiber-optic
communications company plans to spin off its communications and
commercial optical products segment into a separate company by
the third quarter of next year. (on.wsj.com/Zhvdmn)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)