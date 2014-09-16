Sept 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The U.S. military will deploy about 3,000 personnel to West Africa to coordinate international aid, build treatment centers and train health-care workers as part of President Barack Obama's offensive against a rapidly worsening Ebola outbreak, a senior administration official said Monday. (on.wsj.com/1sdLCzh)

* Anheuser-Busch InBev NV is talking to banks about financing a potential megadeal, perhaps reaching 75 billion pounds ($121.67 billion), to buy global beer rival SABMiller Plc , according to a person familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1m9VAon)

* Citigroup Inc released more details about what a severe recession might look like in coming years and how it could affect the firm, as large U.S. banks run themselves through tests to prepare for next year's Federal Reserve checkup. (on.wsj.com/1wn0LlK)

* It's no secret that many physicians hate the electronic-medical-records systems they use, saying they are cumbersome, poorly designed and detract from patient care. Amplifying those concerns, the American Medical Association on Tuesday is calling for a major overhaul of EMR systems to make usability and high-quality patient care a higher priority. (on.wsj.com/1tZAFTO)

* The largest U.S. public pension plan is getting out of hedge funds as part of an effort to simplify its assets and reduce costs, a retreat that could prompt other cities and states to consider similar moves. The California Public Employees' Retirement System said Monday it would shed its entire $4 billion investment in hedge funds over the next year. (on.wsj.com/1DdcZ57)

* Microsoft Corp is hoping a cult videogame built around virtual blocks will help fix the company's real-world problems, even if the brains behind the brand aren't sticking around. The software giant's $2.5 billion deal to buy Mojang AB, maker of the Minecraft videogame, gives Microsoft an entertainment property whose devoted fans dress up like game characters, pack YouTube with how-to guides and rush to sign up for Minecraft-themed summer camps. (on.wsj.com/1BHM1km)

* Sears Holdings Corp is borrowing $400 million from Chief Executive Edward Lampert's hedge fund, giving the retailer an infusion for the holidays after it burned through cash over the summer. (on.wsj.com/1BHNIyc)

* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-BABA.N, which is in the middle of marketing what could be the world's largest initial public offering, now thinks it could do a little better. The Chinese e-commerce firm has raised the deal's price range to $66 to $68 per share, up from the current $60 to $66 a share. Alibaba didn't increase the number of shares that can potentially be sold. (on.wsj.com/1uAhfrf) (1 US dollar = 0.6164 British pound) (Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)