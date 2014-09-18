Sept 18 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Federal Reserve officials plan to end the bond-buying
program known as quantitative easing after October, hoping to
finally stop expanding a six-year experiment in monetary policy
that has left the Fed holding more than $4 trillion of Treasury
and mortgage bonds. (on.wsj.com/1u1ZJO3)
* The U.S. military campaign against Islamist militants in
Syria is being designed to allow President Barack Obama to exert
a high degree of personal control, going so far as to require
that the military obtain presidential signoff for strikes in
Syrian territory, officials said. (on.wsj.com/1r0GWAe)
* A swath of early investors in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
will be able to sell more than $8 billion worth of shares on the
day the Chinese e-commerce company goes public, an unusual
arrangement that is influencing how bankers price the offering.
(on.wsj.com/1mdxLMP)
* The Pentagon's premier satellite-launch provider has
joined forces with Blue Origin, a space startup run by Amazon
Inc CEO Jeff Bezos, to jointly develop a new rocket
engine intended to eventually replace a Russian-built engine
that now powers Atlas V rockets. (on.wsj.com/1r2kSUo)
* A few weeks after it became embroiled in a hacking scandal
that resulted in the leak of nude celebrity photos, Apple Inc
launched a campaign to explain how it handles users'
personal information and to provide guidelines on protecting
online accounts. (on.wsj.com/1r0IVo0)
* Tesla Motors Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon
Musk said the technology to make a fully autonomous car will be
ready in five or six years, and the result will be vehicles far
less likely to harm occupants and others on the road. (on.wsj.com/1Dli2R3)
* The Justice Department has been unable to recover $97
billion arising from enforcement actions and other criminal
cases, an amount that has tripled since 2004, highlighting
prosecutors' challenges in tracking down money stolen from
investors and others. The uncollected debts-which include
criminal fines owed to the Justice Department from companies and
individuals and restitution payable to investor victims-have
grown because judgments have steadily increased but the
percentage collected hasn't. (on.wsj.com/1rd2XvS)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)