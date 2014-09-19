Sept 19 The following are the top stories in the
* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd shares priced Thursday at $68
apiece, putting the Chinese company on track for an initial
public offering that will raise at least $21.8 billion. The
price was at the top of the company's expected range of $66 to
$68, which was increased from an initial $60 to $66. (tinyurl.com/pak94qs)
* The U.S. is tracking multiple terror plots based out of
Syria that target the West-threats that current and former
intelligence officials say have been traced to Al Qaeda's Syrian
affiliate and not to Islamic State, the extremist group that has
seized the world's attention. Disclosures about the plots, which
include bombings, are raising new questions about whether U.S.
military strategy focusing on Islamic State militants could end
up missing part of the threat Western countries face from Syria.
(tinyurl.com/mjenlbc)
* Larry Ellison, a college dropout who built Oracle Corp
into one of America's largest and most prominent
technology companies, is stepping down as chief executive. Mark
Hurd, 57, and Safra Catz, 52, two of Ellison's deputies, will
take over as co-ceos. (tinyurl.com/nga8c4h)
* A handful of longtime traders for Steven A. Cohen left his
firm Point72 Asset Management in recent weeks, continuing a
stream of high-profile departures from one of Wall Street's most
prominent hedge-fund firms. (tinyurl.com/nzfthrp)
* Apple Inc began sales of its newest iPhones on
Friday with consumers in Australia becoming the first globally
to get their hands on them. (tinyurl.com/le4egnu)
* Early returns in Scotland's heated independence referendum
provided some signs that voters could be moving toward rejecting
a breakup with the U.K., though a final verdict hadn't been
rendered as the hand-counting of votes proceeded slowly
following the emotional ballot to decide the country's future.
(tinyurl.com/m8fbk59)
* Home Depot Inc said 56 million cards may have been
compromised in a five-month attack on its payment terminals,
making the breach much bigger than the holiday attack at Target
Corp. (tinyurl.com/k536ajr)
* Nike Inc executives fielded concerns about risks
in the company's athletic endorsements at their annual
shareholder meeting Thursday, in the wake of several
high-profile suspensions of sponsored athletes for violent
behavior. Within the past month, Nike has terminated or
suspended contracts with three prominent athletes over issues of
domestic violence. (tinyurl.com/kgq4jjz)
