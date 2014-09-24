Sept 24 The following are the top stories in the
* The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating
whether bond giant Pacific Investment Management Co artificially
boosted the returns of Pimco Total Return ETF, according to
people familiar with the matter, the latest challenge for the
firm run by investor Bill Gross. (on.wsj.com/1xbTjx3)
* Pfizer Inc explored a potential tax-lowering
takeover of rival Actavis PLC in recent weeks, but talks
between the two pharmaceutical companies have ended, according
to a person familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/ZcBTT4)
* Investors had to wait more than a decade for a bank
offering the size of Citizens Financial Group Inc's $3
billion initial stock sale. In the deal priced Tuesday, Royal
Bank of Scotland Group PLC offered 140 million shares of
the U.S. regional bank for $21.50 each. That is below the
company's expected range of between $23 and $25 a share,
according to filings. Citizens' common stock is expected to
begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday under
the ticker "CFG." (on.wsj.com/1mrSmNc)
* Executives from the top oil companies in the Bakken Shale
told state regulators that their crude is safe to transport by
train, opposing possible requirements that they make the oil
less volatile before shipping it. The industry pushback comes as
North Dakota considers new rules on treating crude to stabilize
it, spurred by growing public concern about the safety of
oil-laden trains crisscrossing the country.(on.wsj.com/1uXEg7F)
* Google Inc must improve its proposal to settle
European Union concerns over its search practices or face formal
antitrust charges, the bloc's competition chief said, even as he
rejected calls to break up the U.S. search giant. (on.wsj.com/1pbDI8B)
* Frank Tamayo, who surrendered to the FBI last week, worked
as a home lending officer for Citigroup Inc in Midtown
Manhattan, across the street from the bank's headquarters,
according sources and confirmed by the bank. The U.S. attorney's
office of New Jersey on Friday named Tamayo as part of the
alleged insider-trading ring, and said he had pleaded guilty to
securities fraud. Citigroup said in a statement on Tuesday that
it "terminated this individual as soon as we learned of his
admission of guilt." (on.wsj.com/ZJvcIa)
* Oracle Corp paid Larry Ellison, who vacated the
chief executive post last week, $67.3 million for his final full
year in the job, the company said. Nearly all of Ellison's
compensation consisted of stock options. For the fiscal year
2014, Ellison's salary remained $1, as it has been since 2011.
(on.wsj.com/1mOxH6A)
* Brazilian authorities have filed a criminal action against
eight Embraer SA employees accusing them of bribing
officials in the Dominican Republic in return for a $92 million
contract to provide the country's armed forces with attack
planes. (on.wsj.com/XZjV4M)
* Mitesh Parikh, Goldman Sachs Group Inc's European
head of spot foreign exchange trading, is leaving to join a
hedge fund, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1v8Q4mF)
