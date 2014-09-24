Sept 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether bond giant Pacific Investment Management Co artificially boosted the returns of Pimco Total Return ETF, according to people familiar with the matter, the latest challenge for the firm run by investor Bill Gross. (on.wsj.com/1xbTjx3)

* Pfizer Inc explored a potential tax-lowering takeover of rival Actavis PLC in recent weeks, but talks between the two pharmaceutical companies have ended, according to a person familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/ZcBTT4)

* Investors had to wait more than a decade for a bank offering the size of Citizens Financial Group Inc's $3 billion initial stock sale. In the deal priced Tuesday, Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC offered 140 million shares of the U.S. regional bank for $21.50 each. That is below the company's expected range of between $23 and $25 a share, according to filings. Citizens' common stock is expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday under the ticker "CFG." (on.wsj.com/1mrSmNc)

* Executives from the top oil companies in the Bakken Shale told state regulators that their crude is safe to transport by train, opposing possible requirements that they make the oil less volatile before shipping it. The industry pushback comes as North Dakota considers new rules on treating crude to stabilize it, spurred by growing public concern about the safety of oil-laden trains crisscrossing the country.(on.wsj.com/1uXEg7F)

* Google Inc must improve its proposal to settle European Union concerns over its search practices or face formal antitrust charges, the bloc's competition chief said, even as he rejected calls to break up the U.S. search giant. (on.wsj.com/1pbDI8B)

* Frank Tamayo, who surrendered to the FBI last week, worked as a home lending officer for Citigroup Inc in Midtown Manhattan, across the street from the bank's headquarters, according sources and confirmed by the bank. The U.S. attorney's office of New Jersey on Friday named Tamayo as part of the alleged insider-trading ring, and said he had pleaded guilty to securities fraud. Citigroup said in a statement on Tuesday that it "terminated this individual as soon as we learned of his admission of guilt." (on.wsj.com/ZJvcIa)

* Oracle Corp paid Larry Ellison, who vacated the chief executive post last week, $67.3 million for his final full year in the job, the company said. Nearly all of Ellison's compensation consisted of stock options. For the fiscal year 2014, Ellison's salary remained $1, as it has been since 2011. (on.wsj.com/1mOxH6A)

* Brazilian authorities have filed a criminal action against eight Embraer SA employees accusing them of bribing officials in the Dominican Republic in return for a $92 million contract to provide the country's armed forces with attack planes. (on.wsj.com/XZjV4M)

* Mitesh Parikh, Goldman Sachs Group Inc's European head of spot foreign exchange trading, is leaving to join a hedge fund, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1v8Q4mF) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)