Oct 1 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Secret Service came under withering criticism over the
recent White House security breach and amid new revelations that
an armed felon rode an elevator with President Barack Obama days
earlier. (on.wsj.com/1oxm0fC)
* Federal health officials have confirmed that a patient
being treated at a Dallas hospital has tested positive for
Ebola. (on.wsj.com/1CFVh94)
* A district-court judge dismissed claims brought against
the federal government and U.S. officials for a decision to
sweep nearly all of the profits of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to
the U.S. Treasury. (on.wsj.com/1yyBlGy)
* Coming competition in paying for everyday purchases with
smartphones, including an aggressive entry from Apple Inc
, pushed online retailer eBay to reverse course and set
free its PayPal unit. (on.wsj.com/1vvINNZ)
* Daniel Ivascyn, who was named Pacific Investment
Management Co's group chief investment officer last week after
Bill Gross abruptly quit, said he is still sitting among his
colleagues in the middle of the trading floor, rather than at
the head of the room where Gross sat. (on.wsj.com/1xzCvjC)
* European Union regulators said they believe that tax deals
granted to Apple in Ireland and Fiat in Luxembourg constitute
illegal state support for the companies. (on.wsj.com/1pF1Rnc)
* Investors got an early peek at Puerto Rico's plan to raise
$900 million in its first bond sale since March, with the
publication of some bond information on a website. (on.wsj.com/1ppsjSO)
* U.S. office rents and occupancies inched higher in the
third quarter, as a gradual improvement in the overall economy
is translating into a sluggish recovery in the office sector. (on.wsj.com/1rKj6cy)
* Oil companies and railroads have united to fight some
proposed federal rules on oil-train safety after a year of
pointing fingers at each other over explosive accidents.
Industry groups representing railroads and energy companies on
Tuesday told the U.S. Transportation Department that they need
more than two years to build safer railcars to haul crude. (on.wsj.com/1ubRgqa)
* The Federal Communications Commission is adopting a
hard-sell strategy for next year's spectrum incentive auction in
an effort to entice reluctant broadcasters to participate. At
the auction, TV stations will take bids to sell their airwaves
and either go out of business or be relocated to a new channel.
(on.wsj.com/1DYbzf9)
* BlackRock Inc faces a possible fine in Germany for
misrepresenting its stakes in almost 50 of the country's largest
companies over several years, after the asset manager restated
its holdings Tuesday. (on.wsj.com/1rKmZOx)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)