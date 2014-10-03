Oct 3 The following are the top stories in the
* Student protesters in Hong Kong agreed to hold talks with
the city's No. 2 government official, averting a potentially
violent confrontation overnight as demonstrators surrounded the
office of Hong Kong's embattled chief executive. (on.wsj.com/1uibazO)
* The number of people in Texas who are being screened for
potential exposure to Ebola expanded on Thursday to roughly 100,
as health officials cast a wide net to try to prevent the one
confirmed case of the disease from sparking an outbreak. (on.wsj.com/1CI2PYO)
* President Barack Obama on Thursday told Hispanic lawmakers
and community leaders he shares their frustration on stalled
plans to reform the U.S. immigration policy, and promised to
take steps to on his own to fix a "broken" system before the end
of the year. (on.wsj.com/1x5io9U)
* Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley
pushed back Thursday against allegations his institution has
been a weak and deferential regulator of big financial firms. (on.wsj.com/1r60wpZ)
* Billionaire investor Warren Buffet on Thursday agreed to
buy America's fifth-largest auto retailer and use it to launch a
consolidation of the highly fragmented business. His Berkshire
Hathaway Inc would acquire an about $8 billion retail
business with operations from Florida to California, and use it
to snap up family-owned dealerships elsewhere. (on.wsj.com/1rCBncB)
* The head of Pratt & Whitney's commercial aircraft engine
business is leaving the company, at a time when the United
Technologies Corp unit is ramping up production of its
newest engine model in an escalating competition with rival
General Electric Co. David Brantner is joining GKN
Aerospace, according to a person familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1rPMKwF)
