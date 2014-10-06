Oct 6 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Hong Kong city's government met for the first time late
Sunday with student leaders in an effort to resolve a political
stand-off that has paralyzed three commercial districts, while
fears of a crackdown eased Monday morning. (on.wsj.com/1s16HSH)
* Companies in more pedestrian industries are boosting
Japan's economy again despite the malaise among better-known
consumer players such as Sony Corp. (on.wsj.com/1q0vU92)
* Hewlett-Packard Co plans to separate its
personal-computer and printer businesses from its corporate
hardware and services operations, the latest attempt by the
technology company to improve its fortunes by breaking itself in
two. The company intends to announce the move on Monday, people
familiar with the plan said. It is expected to make the split
through a tax-free distribution of shares to stockholders next
year. (on.wsj.com/1EiAxpG)
* Big Aluminum has spent two years shutting smelters to
shrink a supply glut that has led to rotten prices. The strategy
has been successful for the most part. But fresh weakness in
aluminum prices remains a concern for Alcoa Inc, as some
40 percent of the company's sales in the second quarter of 2014
were still related to the production of aluminum and its raw
material, alumina. (on.wsj.com/ZLDJKJ)
* The NBA reached long-term media rights deals with ESPN
majority-owner Walt Disney Co and Time Warner Inc's
Turner Broadcasting, more than doubling the fees it
received under the previous contracts. (on.wsj.com/1pFdOu5)
* Out of office and six years after the events unfolded,
former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke and other
architects of the U.S. government's response to the financial
crisis are likely to get their toughest grilling yet this week.
The questions will come from prominent lawyer David Boies as he
pursues a lawsuit brought by former American International Group
Inc Chief Executive Maurice Greenberg who is challenging
the terms of the 2008 bailout. (on.wsj.com/1s3iij5)
* Becton Dickinson Co agreed to buy CareFusion Corp
in a $12.2 billion deal designed to provide a full range
of medical products to hospitals, which are under pressure to
cut costs and improve quality. The planned tie-up, which is
expected to close in the first half of next year, reflects how
medical-equipment makers are trying to adapt to major changes in
the way hospitals do business. (on.wsj.com/1pF2IFl)
* BHP Billiton Ltd outlined plans to lift its
iron-ore capacity by nearly 30 percent without building any new
mines as it pledged to overtake rival Rio Tinto Plc as
the world's most profitable producer of the steelmaking
commodity. (on.wsj.com/1BHOwkR)
* Amazon was the online price leader in clothing
and shoes, electronics, housewares and health and beauty, except
when compared with Wal-Mart Stores and Target,
according to a study by Wells Fargo and product-pricing data
firm 360pi. (on.wsj.com/1nWuyC1)
* RadioShack Corp found the cash lifeline it needed
to survive the busiest time of year. But the next few months
will be no holiday. The Fort Worth, Texas, company needs to tick
a series of boxes that includes improving sales, renegotiating
credit lines and coming up with a business plan for next year.
And even if it pulls that off, its hedge-fund lenders, rather
than the retailer's shareholders, will reap most of the rewards.
(on.wsj.com/1rQmS2u)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)