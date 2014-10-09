Oct 9 The following are the top stories in the
* The Liberian man who was diagnosed with Ebola in Dallas,
the first case of the deadly disease in the United States, has
died. The United States plans to start checking the temperatures
of passengers arriving at major airports from West African
countries with high rates of Ebola, federal officials said
Wednesday. (on.wsj.com/1qlNXqy)
* At least 49 U.S. venture-capital-backed companies have a
valuation of $1 billion or more, the highest number on record,
as many find private funding readily available and see no rush
to go public. (on.wsj.com/1vNZIeS)
* Investigators believe that the hackers who broke into J.P.
Morgan Chase Co targeted at least 12 other
financial-services companies, including Fidelity Investments,
people familiar with the matter said, suggesting the cyberattack
spree on Wall Street was broader than previously thought. (on.wsj.com/1oSJT1x)
* A Google tax fight with France calls into
question an arrangement the tech giant and many other companies
use that channels revenue from around Europe to a country that
has favorable tax laws. (on.wsj.com/1tDx90f)
* Glenn Murphy will step down next year as chief executive
of Gap Inc, where he reversed a long-running sales slump
but more recently has struggled to reinvigorate the company's
namesake brand. (on.wsj.com/1sfXVQL)
* Bill Gross's new bond fund at Janus Capital Group Inc took
in a net $66.4 million in September, a large increase. But that
was just a sliver of the total funds that left his former Pimco
fund last month. (on.wsj.com/1uE9dOo)
* Regulators' intensified efforts to curtail lending they
see as risky has led several big banks to sit out a plum
takeover deal, in the latest sign the initiative is shaking up
the private-equity buyout market. Banks including J.P. Morgan
Chase, Bank of America and Goldman Sachs Group Inc
decided not to participate in the funding of Vista Equity
Partners' expected takeover of payment-processing company
TransFirst Inc, fearful that doing so would flout
leveraged-lending guidance from regulators. (on.wsj.com/1vSnDuC)
* Citigroup will return $16 million to customers who
were allegedly overcharged for advisory fees on certain
investment accounts, according to an agreement with the state of
New York. (on.wsj.com/1sifleD)
* The pace of improvement in fuel economy, now at a record
24.1 miles a gallon, is slowing as cheaper gas encourages
consumers to buy trucks and sport-utility vehicles, new figures
from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency showed. (on.wsj.com/1xrqF8f)
