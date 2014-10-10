Oct 10 The following are the top stories in the
* The White House is drafting options that would allow
President Obama to close the detention facility in Guantanamo
Bay, Cuba, by overriding a congressional ban on bringing
detainees to the United States, senior administration officials
said. (on.wsj.com/1o2wUiP)
* Turkey's unwillingness to intervene in the battle over a
predominantly Kurdish Syrian city on its border has earned the
country harsh criticism from Washington, exposing a dangerous
rift over how the two allies want to tackle Islamic State's
rise. (on.wsj.com/1pXKGhK)
* With risks growing that Ebola could flare on foreign
shores, the United States is calling for nations to dispatch
doctors and nurses to West Africa, where thousands of lives are
on the line. Few have heeded the call, but one country has
responded in strength: Cuba. (on.wsj.com/1w8j8Kf)
* Federal investigators believe the same hackers who stole
data from JP Morgan Chase & Co computers this summer
also plucked some information from Fidelity Investments,
according to people close to the case. It is unclear which
Fidelity networks were infiltrated or what types of data were
taken from the company, the people said.
* Symantec Corp, which helped pioneer commercial
antivirus software, said it plans to split its cybersecurity and
information-management businesses into two publicly traded
companies.
* Endo International, which has already completed a
tax-inversion deal, said it would buy Auxilium Pharmaceuticals
in a $2.6 billion cash-and-stock deal.
* Distressed Apple Inc supplier GT Advanced
Technologies Inc plans to exit the business of
manufacturing sapphire after a failed effort to produce material
for Apple's smartphone screens, court documents disclosed. A
U.S. bankruptcy judge on Thursday allowed GT to keep secret the
details of its problems with Apple which preceded its filing for
protection from creditors.
* The World Bank's international arbitration court awarded
Exxon Mobil Corp $1.6 billion on Thursday in its case
against the Venezuelan government over assets expropriated in
2007. The unanimous decision by a panel at the International
Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes is a far cry from
the $16.6 billion that the U.S. oil major had sought for the
nationalization of its Cerro Negro project.
