* The challenges specialized centers have encountered with
Ebola show the steep learning curve all hospitals are facing. On
Monday, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention, Tom Frieden, said the country needs to boost
hospital training and prevention techniques for Ebola. (on.wsj.com/1D8qX7f)
* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd's proposed merger
with CSX Corp is being pushed by perhaps the only
railroad boss in favor of consolidation. And while CSX did not
accept CP Chief Executive Hunter Harrison's approach last week,
that is unlikely to be the last word. (on.wsj.com/1ERHdv7)
* J.C. Penney Co Inc chose Marvin Ellison, a retail
veteran most recently at Home Depot Inc, as its next CEO,
picking an executive who is known for his strong operational
skills and giving him a long transitional period to come up to
speed. (on.wsj.com/1p7MN2k)
* Crude producers, from corporations to oil-rich nations,
are keeping the spigots open, and there is little sign that
global demand will rise quickly enough to help erase the
overhang in supplies. (on.wsj.com/1CfAqY9)
* Iliad SA has dropped plans to acquire a
controlling stake in T-Mobile US Inc, ending a
four-month pursuit that would have marked the French
telecommunications company's entry into the North American
market. (on.wsj.com/1wwTA9X)
* Fidelity Investments has named Abigail "Abby" Johnson
chief executive, according to an internal memo sent by the
mutual-fund firm Monday. (on.wsj.com/ZWZyqN)
* Google Inc is expanding its delivery service and
will start charging a membership fee, intensifying its battle
with Amazon.com Inc for consumer spending. Starting
this week, Google will charge $10 a month, or $95 a year, for
unlimited same-day or overnight delivery on orders over $15.
Nonmembers will pay $4.99 an order, or $7.99 if the order costs
less than $15. Until now, the deliveries had been free. (on.wsj.com/1tpWvV0)
* For months this summer, unidentified hackers used a
previously unknown hole in Microsoft Corp's Windows
operating system to spy on Ukrainian officials and an American
academic, according to an investigation by a U.S. cybersecurity
company. Microsoft said it plans to release a patch for the bug
Tuesday. But once it is publicized, other hackers could race to
exploit the vulnerability before Windows users update their
systems, which often does not happen immediately. (on.wsj.com/Zpja5W)
