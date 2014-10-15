CORRECTED-BRIEF-American Savings Bank reports Q1 net income of $15.8 mln
* American Savings Bank net income of $15.8 million for Q1 of 2017 compared to $12.7 million in Q1 of 2016
Oct 15 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Oil prices posted their biggest one-day drop in nearly two years Tuesday as a U.S.-led wave of crude has crashed into weak global demand, threatening the stability of some countries and providing an economic lifeline to others. (on.wsj.com/1z9dgX4)
* A clinic in the Liberian capital Monrovia has hired seven Ebola survivors to counsel other patients suffering from the virus. (on.wsj.com/1tstCaS)
* AbbVie Inc has notified Shire Plc that its board intends to reconsider its recommendation that AbbVie shareholders adopt the companies' merger agreement. (on.wsj.com/ZYBPXv)
* JP Morgan and Citigroup each said they socked away hundreds of millions of dollars in the third quarter to cover legal costs, a sobering reminder that they are still reckoning with crisis-era behavior that has triggered billions in penalties already. (on.wsj.com/11k68Il)
* After a false start that set back its plans at least two years, Hilton Worldwide Holdings is launching a boutique-hotel chain that aims for a wider audience and lower room rates than some direct competitors. (on.wsj.com/1w1DFBn)
* The U.S. Supreme Court blocked Texas from implementing abortion-clinic restrictions that could leave the state with as few as seven providers. (on.wsj.com/1sFI7FO) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)
* American Savings Bank net income of $15.8 million for Q1 of 2017 compared to $12.7 million in Q1 of 2016
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico