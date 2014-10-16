Oct 16 The following are the top stories in the
* Concerns grew about containing the spread of Ebola in the
United States after federal health officials disclosed Wednesday
that the second Texas nurse infected with the virus flew from
Dallas to Cleveland and back in the days before reporting her
symptoms. (on.wsj.com/1rdCg5N)
* U.S. officials said they weren't seeking to extend nuclear
negotiations with Iran beyond a Nov. 24 deadline, as Secretary
of State John Kerry met with his Iranian counterpart on
Wednesday. (on.wsj.com/1zcfyVu)
* AbbVie Inc said on Wednesday its board is
recommending stockholders vote against the drug maker's proposed
$54 billion takeover of Shire Plc. (on.wsj.com/ZvJBH7)
* Mexico's banking regulator fined Banamex, the local unit
of Citigroup Inc a little more than $2 million for failing
to prevent an alleged fraud against the bank by a client,
oil-services firm Oceanografia. (on.wsj.com/1npL4tN)
* Sierra Nevada Corp, the losing bidder in NASA's recent
multibillion-dollar "space taxi" competition, has gone to court
seeking to block winners Boeing Co and SpaceX from
proceeding with work until its pending contract protest is
resolved. (on.wsj.com/1twUx5q)
* Amazon Inc plans to hire 80,000 seasonal workers
for its warehouse network in the United States, representing a
14 percent increase from last year as the company brings its
massive distribution facilities closer to urban centers. (on.wsj.com/1vfPlBn)
* Google Inc unveiled three Nexus-branded devices
on Wednesday, signaling plans to compete with Apple Inc
for high-end consumers. Google's new Nexus 6 smartphone, Nexus 9
tablet and Nexus Player set-top box are priced slightly below,
or in line with, competing devices from Apple. In the past,
Google has priced new models significantly below Apple products.
* McDonald's Corp has hired back a second former
executive as it tries to stabilize its U.S. business. Karen
King, retired east division president for McDonald's USA,
returned to the company this week as its chief people officer
for the U.S. (on.wsj.com/1w9OZuk)
