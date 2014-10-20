Oct 20 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Democrats, worried as polls show their chances of
retaining control of the Senate dwindling, are plowing money
into long-shot races in unexpected states. (on.wsj.com/1sEDmLA)
* In a blow to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government,
Japan's industry minister announced her resignation on Monday
over allegations of financial impropriety. Yuko Obuchi is the
first cabinet minister to step down since Abe came to power in
December 2012. (on.wsj.com/1CISk5O)
* The Fed is likely to end its bond-buying program this
month even as market volatility and uncertainties about the
global economy have rattled investors and led to some mixed
messages from central-bank officials. (on.wsj.com/1CIRI07)
* An investor group from Hong Kong and Abu Dhabi is
launching a bid to buy Reebok from Adidas in a move
that would unwind a disappointing eight-year marriage of the
sneaker makers. (on.wsj.com/1t1hDPt)
* Nearly six years after its near-death experience, Ally
Financial Inc is nearly out from the U.S. government's
clutches, and taxpayers are earning a profit of more than $1
billion as the firm heads out the door. (on.wsj.com/1sEDmLA)
* A lawsuit against Walgreen Co paints a picture of
the rough and tumble maneuverings inside a company grappling
with disappointing earnings, activist hedge funds and a major
deal. The suit by former Chief Financial Officer Wade Miquelon
alleges Walgreen's chief executive and a company board member
defamed him in meetings with large shareholders that became the
basis of a page-one article in The Wall Street Journal. (on.wsj.com/1wqJGJ7)
* Syngenta AG faces escalating legal battles over
its sale of genetically engineered corn seeds that some farmers
and agricultural companies say have roiled international grain
markets this year. U.S. farmers in 11 states have sued Syngenta
in federal courts during the past few weeks, alleging losses
they say arose from the Swiss seed-and-chemical company's move
to sell biotech seeds before the corn was approved by Chinese
authorities for import there. (on.wsj.com/1y8kp5I)
* Pension-fund managers across the United States are
rethinking their investments in hedge funds in the wake of a
retreat by the California Public Employees' Retirement System.
(on.wsj.com/10bZMdX)
* California is hoping to conjure some real-life jobs in the
smoke-and-mirrors world of visual effects for movies and
television shows-part of the state's latest attempt to win back
its most famous industry. (on.wsj.com/10bZMdX)
* When cold weather looms across the United States,
natural-gas prices usually rise. This year they are falling,
after a record production boom nearly replenished stockpiles
left at their lowest since 2003 by last winter's freeze. (on.wsj.com/1vzXaC7)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)