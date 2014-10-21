Oct 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* China's economy grew at its slowest pace for five years in the third quarter, suggesting the government's targeted easing measures to boost economic growth haven't yielded expected results. (on.wsj.com/1wl3lbA)

* French oil company Total SA said Chairman and Chief Executive Christophe de Margerie died Monday in a plane crash at a Russian airport. (on.wsj.com/1tGL8bA)

* The U.S. Government Accountability Office on Monday made a rare recommendation that the Department of Homeland Security consider stripping a $210 million contract from a major contractor, delivering a blow to the private company that once carried out most background security checks for the government. (on.wsj.com/1CO3PsO)

* Samsung Electronics Co said Tuesday the U.S. National Security Agency approved a number of its mobile devices for use by government officials to carry classified information, a positive step for the smartphone maker's struggling mobile division. (on.wsj.com/1wh5ZQs)

* The Securities and Exchange Commission is increasingly steering cases to hearings in front of the agency's appointed administrative judges, who found in its favor in every verdict for the 12 months through September, rather than taking them to federal court. (on.wsj.com/1DuRxHU)

* Sears Holdings Corp is again turning to billionaire CEO Edward Lampert for funds, as the struggling retailer shores up its balance sheet ahead of the holiday season and seeks to reassure vendors worried about its health. (on.wsj.com/1s0zwss)

* CVS Health Corp is offering a prescription-drug plan that charges patients more if they buy their medications at pharmacies that sell tobacco products, a plan that could benefit the company's own network of drugstores. (on.wsj.com/1vFcsFZ)

* Amazon.com Inc and CBS Corp's Simon & Schuster publishing arm have reached a new multi-year print and digital contract, a pact that comes as the online retailer continues difficult negotiations with Hachette Book Group. (on.wsj.com/1FuiFJ6) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)