* The Manhattan U.S. attorney's office is investigating whether air bag supplier Takata Corp made misleading statements about the safety of its air bags to U.S. regulators, people familiar with the matter said. The probe is at a preliminary stage and could end without any charges filed. (on.wsj.com/1uHz4kS)

* Several executives at JPMorgan Chase & Co in New York were warned of potential problems related to the bank's hiring practices in China more than a year before the program came under scrutiny by the U.S. government, according to people familiar with the matter and documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. (on.wsj.com/1thx2ew)

* Maverick Capital Ltd, one of the oldest hedge-fund firms, plans to launch its first venture-capital fund on Jan. 1, according to investors, with hopes of raising $400 million to take stakes in young companies. (on.wsj.com/1wdmbEQ)

* Procter & Gamble Co shook up its senior management ranks, naming new leaders for key businesses and narrowing the field of potential successors to Chief Executive A.G. Lafley. Melanie Healey, currently P&G's head of its North America business and once considered a potential successor to Lafley, will leave the company next year, according to an internal memo distributed to employees Wednesday. (on.wsj.com/1xafS1J)

* The asset-management industry suffered a setback when regulators rejected a proposal by BlackRock Inc to launch an exchange-traded fund, that would have kept its holdings hidden from investors. The product, known as a "nontransparent ETF", is a key part of the industry's attempt to broaden its customer base beyond traditional index-tracking investments by selling more funds that are actively managed. (on.wsj.com/1owlQuN)

* Luxottica Group SpA named Procter & Gamble Co veteran Adil Mehboob-Khan as a co-chief executive on Wednesday, seeking to put an end to a month of turmoil caused by the return of founder Leonardo Del Vecchio to active management of the world's largest eyewear group. (on.wsj.com/1wqjV9S)

* Nickel prices have sunk to their lowest level since March, as slowing economies in Europe and China rattle investors, while a financing scandal in China has prompted companies to dump tons of nickel and other metals on the market. (on.wsj.com/1FGujRd) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)