* A doctor who had returned to New York City recently after
treating Ebola patients in West Africa tested positive for the
virus on Thursday, officials said, setting up a new test for the
nation's ability to control the spread of the deadly disease. (on.wsj.com/1wvvsql)
* A number of details about Michael Zehaf-Bibeau, who killed
a Canadian soldier and thrust the government into a terrified
lockdown on Wednesday, emerged that began to fill in a picture
of a middle-class suburban youth who grew estranged from his
family and descended into a string of petty crimes. (on.wsj.com/1z2Sebz)
* In a warning flag for Democrats, recent polls suggest the
party is failing to draw enough support from women in three key
Senate races - in Iowa, Arkansas and Colorado - to offset the
strong backing that men are giving to Republicans. (on.wsj.com/1nBCDf0)
* The travails at Gucci are emblematic of the problems
afflicting fashion's big power houses. (on.wsj.com/1uNAjyR)
* Amazon.com Inc's soaring ambitions are coming at
a steep cost, dragging the e-commerce giant to its largest
quarterly loss in 14 years. (on.wsj.com/1wnXRxD)
* Canada's chief energy regulator said Thursday a
municipality along the route of a crude-oil pipeline cannot stop
an affiliate of Kinder Morgan Energy Partners from
accessing areas for a proposed expansion. (on.wsj.com/10r3YGO)
* Primark, the U.K. fast-fashion chain that sells T-shirts
for a couple of pounds and doesn't believe in online retailing,
wants to make it big in the U.S. Its big selling point to
America will be price. (on.wsj.com/1znoNSF)
* Famed billionaire Warren Buffett has doubled down on
renewables - and wind power in particular - in his energy
strategy. Through a majority-owned subsidiary, Berkshire
Hathaway Energy, Buffett plans to double the $15
billion already committed to renewable-energy projects through
early this year, and he is on the hunt for more utility
acquisitions. (on.wsj.com/1wsZY2d)
* KKR & Co LP signaled buying opportunities ahead,
as choppy markets create conditions that can scare off other
investors. Echoing sentiment from other private-equity
executives, one of the top lieutenants to KKR co-founders Henry
Kravis and George Roberts on Thursday said recent whipsawing
markets could work to the firm's advantage. (on.wsj.com/1nBF6WP)
