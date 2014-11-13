Nov 13 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* NATO said Russia has sent tanks, howitzers and other weaponry along with troops into eastern Ukraine in recent days, possibly aiming to consolidate separatist enclaves there in preparation for a long-term standoff. (on.wsj.com/1pT9v4s)

* President Barack Obama's plan to curb greenhouse-gas emissions alongside China sets the stage for lengthy confrontations with other nations resistant to making cuts, Republicans who want to roll back regulations and environmentalists pushing for bigger reductions. (on.wsj.com/1yBi6YE)

* A Kurdish paramilitary group will help the United States expel Islamic militants in exchange for a stretch of northern Syria to build its vision of utopia. (on.wsj.com/1qEHM21)

* The Supreme Court appeared divided over whether Alabama can draw its election map with predominantly black legislative districts that effectively limit racially diverse areas where Democrats can compete. (on.wsj.com/1v631ka)

* Sony Corp is aiming to steal away some of the TV industry's highest-paying subscribers with a streaming video service that it will begin rolling out in the New York area later this month. (on.wsj.com/1EE55S0)

* Hasbro Inc is in early talks to buy DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc in a deal that would bring an animation studio that just recently began diversifying beyond the big screen under the fold of a major toy maker, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1wVhHln)

* Federal officials are examining the connections between Boston financial giant State Street Corp and an Ohio lobbyist as part of a broader look at the company's dealings with public pension funds, according to people familiar with the investigations. (on.wsj.com/1yBk77d)

* Valeant, in its fight for Botox maker Allergan Inc, is investing cash and time wooing the doctors it would need on its side after a takeover. (on.wsj.com/1sG1BH7)

* Citigroup Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co agreed to pay more than $1 billion each to resolve allegations that they tried for years to manipulate the foreign-currency market, the biggest fines wrung from a group of six banks by regulators in the United States, the UK and Switzerland. (on.wsj.com/1EwjNZd)

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc has promoted 78 people to the coveted role of "partner," the second-smallest class since the bank's 1999 initial public offering, underlining the firm's determination to avoid drastic strategic changes despite the regulatory and market overhaul that followed the financial crisis. (on.wsj.com/1EDJLfl)

* Comcast Corp is pushing ahead with its acquisition of Time Warner Cable Inc, despite hiccups in the regulatory review process and looming regulation of the broadband industry. (on.wsj.com/1v55prM)

* Pacific Investment Management Co's Total Return Fund reduced holdings of short-term financial instruments last month, the latest nod to expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise short-term rates next year. (on.wsj.com/11154bR)

* Financial services firm BB&T Corp has agreed to buy Susquehanna Bancshares Inc for about $2.5 billion in cash and stock, a move that will grow the North Carolina bank's footprint in the mid-Atlantic region. (on.wsj.com/1tHk7OD)

* Google Inc plans to introduce a YouTube music-subscription service called YouTube Music Key, which will be available on personal computers as well as smartphones running Google's Android operating system to start. (on.wsj.com/1u2rl3a)

* News Corp's Dow Jones unit has said that it would eliminate certain local-language news products in Germany and Turkey, a radio broadcasting unit and a Sunday insert in partner newspapers resulting in a loss of some 50 to 60 jobs. (on.wsj.com/1117WWh)

* Dow Chemical Co said it would sell stakes in two petrochemical joint ventures in Kuwait as part of its efforts to streamline its business and raise cash so the company can buy back more of its own shares. (on.wsj.com/14fOSFN)

* Twitter Inc executives have laid out a strong case for their long-term strategy in an attempt to address mounting investor concerns over the company's growth prospects and muddled vision. (on.wsj.com/1xtU9TB) (Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bangalore)