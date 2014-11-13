Nov 13 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* NATO said Russia has sent tanks, howitzers and other
weaponry along with troops into eastern Ukraine in recent days,
possibly aiming to consolidate separatist enclaves there in
preparation for a long-term standoff. (on.wsj.com/1pT9v4s)
* President Barack Obama's plan to curb greenhouse-gas
emissions alongside China sets the stage for lengthy
confrontations with other nations resistant to making cuts,
Republicans who want to roll back regulations and
environmentalists pushing for bigger reductions. (on.wsj.com/1yBi6YE)
* A Kurdish paramilitary group will help the United States
expel Islamic militants in exchange for a stretch of northern
Syria to build its vision of utopia. (on.wsj.com/1qEHM21)
* The Supreme Court appeared divided over whether Alabama
can draw its election map with predominantly black legislative
districts that effectively limit racially diverse areas where
Democrats can compete. (on.wsj.com/1v631ka)
* Sony Corp is aiming to steal away some of the TV
industry's highest-paying subscribers with a streaming video
service that it will begin rolling out in the New York area
later this month. (on.wsj.com/1EE55S0)
* Hasbro Inc is in early talks to buy DreamWorks
Animation SKG Inc in a deal that would bring an
animation studio that just recently began diversifying beyond
the big screen under the fold of a major toy maker, according to
people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1wVhHln)
* Federal officials are examining the connections between
Boston financial giant State Street Corp and an Ohio
lobbyist as part of a broader look at the company's dealings
with public pension funds, according to people familiar with the
investigations. (on.wsj.com/1yBk77d)
* Valeant, in its fight for Botox maker Allergan
Inc, is investing cash and time wooing the doctors it
would need on its side after a takeover. (on.wsj.com/1sG1BH7)
* Citigroup Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co agreed
to pay more than $1 billion each to resolve allegations that
they tried for years to manipulate the foreign-currency market,
the biggest fines wrung from a group of six banks by regulators
in the United States, the UK and Switzerland. (on.wsj.com/1EwjNZd)
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc has promoted 78 people to
the coveted role of "partner," the second-smallest class since
the bank's 1999 initial public offering, underlining the firm's
determination to avoid drastic strategic changes despite the
regulatory and market overhaul that followed the financial
crisis. (on.wsj.com/1EDJLfl)
* Comcast Corp is pushing ahead with its
acquisition of Time Warner Cable Inc, despite hiccups in
the regulatory review process and looming regulation of the
broadband industry. (on.wsj.com/1v55prM)
* Pacific Investment Management Co's Total Return Fund
reduced holdings of short-term financial instruments last month,
the latest nod to expectations that the Federal Reserve will
raise short-term rates next year. (on.wsj.com/11154bR)
* Financial services firm BB&T Corp has agreed to
buy Susquehanna Bancshares Inc for about $2.5 billion
in cash and stock, a move that will grow the North Carolina
bank's footprint in the mid-Atlantic region. (on.wsj.com/1tHk7OD)
* Google Inc plans to introduce a YouTube
music-subscription service called YouTube Music Key, which will
be available on personal computers as well as smartphones
running Google's Android operating system to start. (on.wsj.com/1u2rl3a)
* News Corp's Dow Jones unit has said that it would
eliminate certain local-language news products in Germany and
Turkey, a radio broadcasting unit and a Sunday insert in partner
newspapers resulting in a loss of some 50 to 60 jobs. (on.wsj.com/1117WWh)
* Dow Chemical Co said it would sell stakes in two
petrochemical joint ventures in Kuwait as part of its efforts to
streamline its business and raise cash so the company can buy
back more of its own shares. (on.wsj.com/14fOSFN)
* Twitter Inc executives have laid out a strong
case for their long-term strategy in an attempt to address
mounting investor concerns over the company's growth prospects
and muddled vision. (on.wsj.com/1xtU9TB)
(Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bangalore)