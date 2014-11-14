Nov 14 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Justice Department is scooping up data from thousands
of mobile phones through fake communications towers deployed on
airplanes, a high-tech hunt for criminal suspects that is
snagging a large number of innocent Americans. (on.wsj.com/1tNYyf7)
* President Obama could announce executive actions
overhauling the immigration system as early as next week, though
officials keep debating the best timing for a move that the GOP
protests. (on.wsj.com/11mWbu5)
* A New Mexico county shows how Medicaid's growth under the
Affordable Care Act has created a paradox: Many low-income
Americans have gained coverage, but their numbers are straining
some healthcare systems. (on.wsj.com/114MMXi)
* China's CGN Power Co Ltd plans to launch a
US$3 billion initial public offering next week in Hong Kong,
where it would be among the first companies to gauge investor
appetite after the start of a stock-trading link between
Shanghai and Hong Kong. (on.wsj.com/1ECclvM)
* Halliburton Co is in talks to buy Baker Hughes Inc
, a deal that would help the big oil-field services
companies contend with falling oil prices. (on.wsj.com/1zRO9HD)
* FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler is getting boxed in as the debate
continues over net neutrality - the idea that all Internet
traffic should be treated the same. (on.wsj.com/1v7HCHP)
* Lockheed Martin Corp, the world's largest defense
company with some $45.4 billion in revenue, is pursuing new
markets as far-flung as aquaculture equipment and compact fusion
reactors amid declining spending on defense equipment. (on.wsj.com/14krxTb)
* An intruder was able to get over the White House fence and
into the mansion in September because of a series of failures,
including unclear radio transmissions and bushes that did not
provide the barrier the Secret Service thought they would, a
report has found. (on.wsj.com/1uiuKN6)
* Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc agreed to
buy Duracell, taking advantage of its long-standing ties with
the battery maker's owner in a deal that reduces taxes for both
sides. (on.wsj.com/1yCESPQ)
* Moody's Corp and Kroll are sparring over an
unsolicited credit rating Moody's issued on the debt of National
Penn Bancshares. Kroll, which was hired by the bank to rate the
debt, contends Moody's lowballed its rating to scare other banks
into hiring it. (on.wsj.com/1xD8iil)
* Activist investors are increasingly seeking to advance
their agendas at companies by pushing for a role in selecting
new management. (on.wsj.com/1u858AZ)
* State securities regulators are drawing up plans to allow
information on problem stockbroker firms to be shared more
effectively among them. (on.wsj.com/1wZpYow)
* Amazon.com Inc reached a new multi-year
publishing contract with Hachette Book Group Inc covering print
and digital books, bringing to an end a bitter dispute that
showed how the online retailer's growing clout is roiling the
book industry. (on.wsj.com/1vaCSRg)
* Ocwen Financial Corp will not buy the rights to
service $39 billion in mortgages for Wells Fargo & Co,
the companies said, officially terminating a deal that New
York's financial regulator had put on hold. (on.wsj.com/1pXxgbH)
* Honda Motor Co Ltd said it identified the first
case outside the United States of a death linked to faulty air
bags made by Takata Corp, a development that broadens
the scope of a safety alarm that is already roiling North
America. (on.wsj.com/1Bl0GFk)
* Twitter Inc's debt was rated as junk by Standard
& Poor's Ratings Services, a sobering grade that comes a day
after executives of the social media service tried to reassure
skeptics on Wall Street of its long-term growth plan. (on.wsj.com/1xmIDMp)
* Since Nov. 4, collectors have flocked to the world's chief
auction houses in New York to buy more than $2 billion of art, a
historic high in which 23 works sold for more than $20 million
apiece. (on.wsj.com/1xmIDMp)
* Google Inc has teamed up with mapping company
SkyTruth and marine-advocacy group Oceana to create a new tool
aimed at reining in illegal fishing world-wide. (on.wsj.com/1zSGxEP)
* BlackBerry Ltd and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
agreed to sell each other's mobile-security
technology, a partnership that could help them win more
enterprise customers. (on.wsj.com/1znQLKj)
* Oracle Corp and SAP SE have agreed to
settle a long-running legal battle over software copyrights, the
companies said. SAP will pay Oracle $359 million to settle the
case. (on.wsj.com/1tOVxeJ)
* The social news site Reddit said that Chief Executive
Yishan Wong had abruptly resigned, apparently over a dispute
involving office space and the company's chief operating
officer, Ellen Pao, will act as interim CEO. (on.wsj.com/1xmKJvA)
