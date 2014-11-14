Nov 14 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Justice Department is scooping up data from thousands of mobile phones through fake communications towers deployed on airplanes, a high-tech hunt for criminal suspects that is snagging a large number of innocent Americans. (on.wsj.com/1tNYyf7)

* President Obama could announce executive actions overhauling the immigration system as early as next week, though officials keep debating the best timing for a move that the GOP protests. (on.wsj.com/11mWbu5)

* A New Mexico county shows how Medicaid's growth under the Affordable Care Act has created a paradox: Many low-income Americans have gained coverage, but their numbers are straining some healthcare systems. (on.wsj.com/114MMXi)

* China's CGN Power Co Ltd plans to launch a US$3 billion initial public offering next week in Hong Kong, where it would be among the first companies to gauge investor appetite after the start of a stock-trading link between Shanghai and Hong Kong. (on.wsj.com/1ECclvM)

* Halliburton Co is in talks to buy Baker Hughes Inc , a deal that would help the big oil-field services companies contend with falling oil prices. (on.wsj.com/1zRO9HD)

* FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler is getting boxed in as the debate continues over net neutrality - the idea that all Internet traffic should be treated the same. (on.wsj.com/1v7HCHP)

* Lockheed Martin Corp, the world's largest defense company with some $45.4 billion in revenue, is pursuing new markets as far-flung as aquaculture equipment and compact fusion reactors amid declining spending on defense equipment. (on.wsj.com/14krxTb)

* An intruder was able to get over the White House fence and into the mansion in September because of a series of failures, including unclear radio transmissions and bushes that did not provide the barrier the Secret Service thought they would, a report has found. (on.wsj.com/1uiuKN6)

* Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc agreed to buy Duracell, taking advantage of its long-standing ties with the battery maker's owner in a deal that reduces taxes for both sides. (on.wsj.com/1yCESPQ)

* Moody's Corp and Kroll are sparring over an unsolicited credit rating Moody's issued on the debt of National Penn Bancshares. Kroll, which was hired by the bank to rate the debt, contends Moody's lowballed its rating to scare other banks into hiring it. (on.wsj.com/1xD8iil)

* Activist investors are increasingly seeking to advance their agendas at companies by pushing for a role in selecting new management. (on.wsj.com/1u858AZ)

* State securities regulators are drawing up plans to allow information on problem stockbroker firms to be shared more effectively among them. (on.wsj.com/1wZpYow)

* Amazon.com Inc reached a new multi-year publishing contract with Hachette Book Group Inc covering print and digital books, bringing to an end a bitter dispute that showed how the online retailer's growing clout is roiling the book industry. (on.wsj.com/1vaCSRg)

* Ocwen Financial Corp will not buy the rights to service $39 billion in mortgages for Wells Fargo & Co, the companies said, officially terminating a deal that New York's financial regulator had put on hold. (on.wsj.com/1pXxgbH)

* Honda Motor Co Ltd said it identified the first case outside the United States of a death linked to faulty air bags made by Takata Corp, a development that broadens the scope of a safety alarm that is already roiling North America. (on.wsj.com/1Bl0GFk)

* Twitter Inc's debt was rated as junk by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services, a sobering grade that comes a day after executives of the social media service tried to reassure skeptics on Wall Street of its long-term growth plan. (on.wsj.com/1xmIDMp)

* Since Nov. 4, collectors have flocked to the world's chief auction houses in New York to buy more than $2 billion of art, a historic high in which 23 works sold for more than $20 million apiece. (on.wsj.com/1xmIDMp)

* Google Inc has teamed up with mapping company SkyTruth and marine-advocacy group Oceana to create a new tool aimed at reining in illegal fishing world-wide. (on.wsj.com/1zSGxEP)

* BlackBerry Ltd and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd agreed to sell each other's mobile-security technology, a partnership that could help them win more enterprise customers. (on.wsj.com/1znQLKj)

* Oracle Corp and SAP SE have agreed to settle a long-running legal battle over software copyrights, the companies said. SAP will pay Oracle $359 million to settle the case. (on.wsj.com/1tOVxeJ)

* The social news site Reddit said that Chief Executive Yishan Wong had abruptly resigned, apparently over a dispute involving office space and the company's chief operating officer, Ellen Pao, will act as interim CEO. (on.wsj.com/1xmKJvA)