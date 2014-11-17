Nov 17 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* A sales tax increase pushed Japan's economy into a
recession in the third quarter, setting the stage for Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe to postpone a second increase in the sales
tax. (on.wsj.com/1tZeV8P)
* Bank of North Dakota, the United State's state-owned bank
which has one branch and no automated teller, is more profitable
than Goldman Sachs Group Inc, has a better credit rating
than JPMorgan Chase & Co and has not seen profit growth
drop since 2003. The bank has been one of the biggest
beneficiaries of the boom in Bakken shale-oil production from
hydraulic fracturing. (on.wsj.com/1EP3J57)
* Sony Corp investors could get a look in the
coming week at whether the hard-nosed approach of finance chief
Kenichiro Yoshida is producing an impact on the company's
outlook. Sony Chief Executive Kazuo Hirai, Yoshida and other
executives are expected to talk up plans to rebuild around
Sony's entertainment businesses, which include the videogame
division and Hollywood studio arm. (on.wsj.com/1wLmqlG)
* Actavis Plc is nearing a deal to acquire Allergan
Inc in a tie-up that would likely be the year's largest
and could help shield Botox maker Allergan from a hostile suitor
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. The boards
of Actavis and Allergan are expected to meet in coming days to
review a cash-and-stock takeover, sources said. (on.wsj.com/11g3e6K)
* Mutual-fund manager Michael Hasenstab has piled up big
returns and catapulted Franklin Resources Inc's
Templeton Global Bond Fund into the largest government-bond fund
in the world from investments that sometimes align him with
regimes criticized by the United States and Europe. (on.wsj.com/1xNiZz3)
* The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
knows it must cut production to lift prices. A collective move
to cut output could boost prices, but it would also rob OPEC
members of revenue. It is unclear how long such vulnerable OPEC
economies as Venezuela and Nigeria could afford to limit
production without reopening the spigots. (on.wsj.com/1xcjoel)
* Prompted by the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight
370, government and aviation-industry officials are set to
announce global standards calling for airliners to automatically
report their position at least every 15 minutes, sources said.
(on.wsj.com/11u9IzZ)
* While economic growth in the eurozone is flattening, money
managers are keeping the faith that the European Central Bank
will succeed in propping up markets and eventually the economy.
(on.wsj.com/1t18bHx)
* Standard Chartered Plc is paying the price for an
aggressive push into lending to commodity-linked firms, as the
bank's soured loans have jumped. A combination of increased
competition from local banks and slowing growth in its core
markets forced Standard Chartered to make riskier loans to
sustain its fast expansion, said Chirantan Barua, an analyst at
Sanford Bernstein. (on.wsj.com/1BGYuIr)
* United States Federal investigators descended on the
coastal city of La Porte, Texas to probe an accident at a E.I.
DuPont de Nemours & Co chemical plant that left four
workers dead. The plant suffered a leak of a poisonous gas
called methyl mercaptan, DuPont said. (on.wsj.com/14xhuum)
* The decision to get the "Dumb and Dumber" gang back
together helped the screwball buddy comedy opening in first
place at the weekend box office with an estimated $38.1 million.
That put the sequel distributed by Comcast Corp's
Universal Pictures, ahead of last week's top films, "Big Hero 6"
and "Interstellar". (on.wsj.com/1vgFEF9)
* Nearing the one-year anniversary of Target Corp's
massive and costly data breach, the company is looking to show
that it has moved on. The discounter will report its
third-quarter earnings on Wednesday. The recent optimism has
helped to lift Target shares to 2014 highs. (on.wsj.com/11usGXq)
* Republican control of Congress in 2015 could boost the
Grand Old Party's efforts to make the Federal Trade Commission
operate more like the Justice Department when it comes to
antitrust enforcement. (on.wsj.com/1qaPtmd)
* American Airlines Group Inc and its 15,000 pilots
continued to negotiate terms for a new, five-year labor
agreement, with the pilots asking for big raises to compensate
for the profit-sharing deal enjoyed by pilots at Delta Air Lines
Inc. (on.wsj.com/1ETxdkg)
* The partners at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP voted to hire
the majority of partners at Boston law firm Bingham McCutchen
LLP. The deal is expected to close by the end of November,
Morgan Lewis said. (on.wsj.com/1zuWnCK)
* About 100,000 people submitted applications for health
insurance on the first day of the relaunch of Healthcare.gov,
the online marketplace at the heart of the United States
president's health-care law, Health and Human Services Secretary
Sylvia Mathews Burwell said. (on.wsj.com/1qNVobn)
* Apple Inc has struck a deal with China's only
domestic bank card provider UnionPay, making it easier for
Chinese consumers to buy its apps. The iPhone maker has been
facing questions of how it will expand into payment systems in
China. Apple's own payment system Apple Pay is not yet
available there. (on.wsj.com/1xNwRJz)
(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bangalore)