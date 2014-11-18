Nov 18 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Obama administration is undertaking a review of how it
handles cases of U.S. citizens held captive by extremists
abroad, according to a letter from a top Pentagon official made
public Monday. (on.wsj.com/1uokSjl)
* Hong Kong officials began clearing the fringe of the main
location of a two-month-long pro-democracy demonstration, in the
start of the city's effort to dislodge the encampments and ease
the political standoff. (on.wsj.com/11fbm86)
* A Federal Reserve plan that could stop big banks from
owning oil pipelines, metals warehouses and other
physical-commodity assets is sounding alarm bells hundreds of
miles from Wall Street. (on.wsj.com/1t6IpSe)
* The federal government's safety-net program for private
pensions is running a near $62 billion long-term deficit,
largely due to long-standing problems in a type of pension plan
that is common in transportation, construction and some other
industries. The problems are likely to bankrupt the federal
safety-net program for so-called multiemployer pension plans
within the next decade. (on.wsj.com/1uI8R9M)
* Actavis PLC agreed to pay $66 billion in cash and
stock for Allergan Inc in a deal that appears to have
prevented a hostile takeover of the Botox maker by Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc. (on.wsj.com/1xhdb0F)
* A 2013 recall of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's
1.6 million Jeeps over fuel-tank fires is becoming increasingly
fraught as customers report a lack of parts and other problems
preventing repairs to the vehicles. The challenges were
highlighted last week when a Michigan woman died 15 miles from
Chrysler Group's headquarters in a Jeep that had been recalled
nearly 16 months earlier. (on.wsj.com/1uogwZx)
* Samsung Electronics said it would reduce the
number of smartphone models it offers next year, part of a move
to cut costs to combat declining profit. It would cut the number
of models by about 25 percent to 30 percent, Robert Yi, head of
investor relations, said during a presentation in New York. (on.wsj.com/1wR87ML)
* Sub-Saharan Africa has long lagged the West in
corporate-governance practices, but a growing number of African
companies have adopted International Financial Reporting
Standards to attract global investors. (on.wsj.com/1qQK0LS)
* Sprint Corp's new Chief Executive Marcelo Claure is
shuffling top executives as he tries to turn around the nation's
struggling, third-place wireless carrier. In the memo, Claure
named more than two dozen executives who are part of his core
leadership team and announced two new positions of chief
experience officer and chief procurement officer. (on.wsj.com/1Hc2sJt)
* Merck & Co's drug Zetia proved effective at
reducing risk of heart attacks, strokes and other heart problems
in a long-awaited trial, marking a milestone in the 40-year-old
battle to fight cardiovascular disease by lowering cholesterol.
(on.wsj.com/11fd8WK)
* SunEdison Inc and clean-power plant subsidiary
TerraForm Power Inc are buying Boston-based
renewable-energy company First Wind for $2.4 billion, a deal
that would make SunEdison the world's largest
renewable-energy-development company. (on.wsj.com/1xyQzdE)
* Shipping freight rates from Asia to Europe, the world's
busiest trade route, logged their biggest-ever weekly drop, as
European growth is stagnating and Japan just fell back into
recession. Analysts said they expected further shipping-rate
weakness because the peak demand season for Asian exports ahead
of the end-of-year holidays is already over. (on.wsj.com/1u4hPcB)
* Honda Motor Co is pushing back the mass-market
introduction of its fuel-cell car as it deals with the fallout
from a series of safety recalls. Honda now plans to start
selling its first mass-market fuel-cell car, which runs on
hydrogen and emits only water vapor and heat, in Japan by the
end of March 2016 instead of during 2015, Chief Executive
Takanobu Ito said. (on.wsj.com/11kCiCT)
* The most active mergers-and-acquisitions market in years
sped into an even higher gear, as companies took advantage of
rising stock prices to announce more than $100 billion in
takeover deals. (on.wsj.com/1u4a4mV)
(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bangalore)