Nov 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Senate narrowly defeated legislation that would have approved the Keystone XL pipeline, delivering a political setback to Senator Mary Landrieu, who had pushed for the vote as a way to show political clout in her Senate runoff race against Republican challenger Representative Bill Cassidy. (on.wsj.com/1yQQX3U)

* U.S. auto-safety regulator National Highway Traffic Safety Administration demanded auto makers issue a nationwide recall of air bags made by Takata Corp after receiving a report of an air bag injury in North Carolina. (on.wsj.com/1t3cz9P)

* Two Palestinians attacked a synagogue in Jerusalem, killing three American-Israeli rabbis, a British-Israeli rabbi and a policeman and shifting the focus of violence to deep within the heart of the Jewish half of the city. (on.wsj.com/1AfI4oL)

* Next month Nielsen will begin measuring viewership of TV shows on subscription online video services, such as Netflix Inc and Amazon.Com Inc's Prime Instant Video.(on.wsj.com/1vnBudS)

* Ohio Precious Metals LLC in remote Jackson, Ohio, has become an outpost in the multibillion-dollar global gold trade, melting scrap gold and shipping it world-wide. (on.wsj.com/11AOb8Y)

* The Justice Department complains that new encryption technology by Apple Inc, Google Inc and others makes it harder for police to gather evidence. (on.wsj.com/1vo07rG)

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc has cemented its position as the top Wall Street bank for mergers and acquisitions in one of the busiest years in the business after planned takeover deals this week by Actavis Plc and Halliburton Co . (on.wsj.com/1ylqU54)

* The Ebola epidemic in West Africa has led mining companies in the region to put expansion plans on hold. The Ebola epidemic has scared off ships and planes, prompted expatriates to abandon their posts and delayed the rollout of thousands of jobs meant for residents of the West African countries hardest hit by the virus. (on.wsj.com/1xNWVmW)

* French prosecutors have launched a preliminary insider-trading probe targeting several senior managers at BNP Paribas SA, seeking to know how much the managers knew about U.S. litigation risks when selling shares. (on.wsj.com/1u8Scr6)

* Canada is debating tighter border security for stock trades. The country's regulators are probing dealers' practice of routing stock orders to United States trading venues in exchange for rebates, circumventing domestic markets. (on.wsj.com/1usUDIw)

* General Mills Inc agreed to keep the phrase "100 percent Natural" off a brand of granola bars and related products as part of a legal settlement, the food industry's latest concession in the battle over how to define natural foods. (on.wsj.com/1t3vuRP)

* Toyota Motor Corp unveiled a $57,000 fuel-cell car and plans for a United States network of hydrogen refueling stations with a message of exclusivity: Don't expect to see too many of these vehicles soon. (on.wsj.com/1wUxrkR)

* Institutional Shareholder Services is recommending shareholders vote against the pay package for Microsoft Corp's CEO Satya Nadella in a nonbinding vote at the software company's annual meeting. (on.wsj.com/1u8Y4AD)

* AT&T Inc said federal investigators might need a warrant to gather data about cellphone users' locations, challenging the more permissive legal framework the government has used for years. (on.wsj.com/1uGcL3c)

* The Samsung conglomerate's shipbuilding and engineering units said Wednesday they have scrapped a plan to merge after facing a hefty bill to buy back shares from shareholders opposed to the deal. Samsung Heavy Industries Co, the world's second-largest shipbuilder by revenue, said in September it would absorb Samsung Engineering Co. (on.wsj.com/1xmEgzv)

* United Parcel Service Inc and FedEx Corp are gearing up for a new test of their ability to handle the surge in holiday e-commerce: The frenzy of online shopping that now comes at the beginning of Thanksgiving weekend, instead of afterward. (on.wsj.com/1yRcMAg)

* Irving Azoff is trying to pull his clients' songs from Google Inc's YouTube. A lawyer for Azoff's company, Global Music Rights sent two letters to YouTube demanding the company to immediately stop playing about 20,000 of the group's songs, saying that the online video service had not sought a license from the organization, Azoff said. (on.wsj.com/1EYslZd)

* BHP Billiton Ltd is making a bold bet on China's rising middle class, starting in sand dunes of southern Australia. Beneath the ground at Olympic Dam lies one of the biggest copper deposits in the world-central to a new investment strategy for the resources company. (on.wsj.com/1u90u2e)

* Darden Restaurants Inc said its chief financial officer will retire, and it unveiled a cost-savings plan that includes eliminating a management layer at its Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse chains. The company said the moves are expected to save the company $20 million a year. (on.wsj.com/14J12qI) (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bangalore)