* U.S. President Barack Obama announced Thursday that
millions of illegal immigrants will gain protection from
deportation, under a plan that bypasses Congress and which could
unleash unpredictable political and economic forces. (on.wsj.com/1BSgbVA)
* The Federal Reserve launched a sweeping review of how it
supervises big banks. The Fed said the review is focused on
whether senior staff are given enough information when making
decisions affecting the largest financial firms, including
"whether channels exist for decision makers to be aware of
divergent views". (on.wsj.com/1uGbYOe)
* Chief Executive William Ruprecht is leaving Sotheby's
, months after hedge-fund activist Dan Loeb and several
others joined the auction house's board. The company said the
departure was by mutual agreement with the board, which took a
hard look at the company's senior management in August. (on.wsj.com/1Aqf5Pg)
* Takata Corp, the air-bag supplier at the center
of a massive recall involving millions of vehicles, knew one of
its air bags exploded as early as May 2005 but didn't
investigate it further or warn auto makers of a potential defect
until two years later. (on.wsj.com/1vukToN)
* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, the Chinese
e-commerce company, has emerged as this year's biggest source of
fees for banks working on capital-markets deals. After its
initial public offering in September, the largest in history,
the company on Thursday sold $8 billion in bonds, one of the
largest corporate-bond deals of the year. (on.wsj.com/1qDgY8d)
* Federal authorities are investigating whether casino
operator Wynn Resorts Ltd violated money-laundering
laws, according to people familiar with the matter. Wynn will be
the third major Las Vegas casino company in recent years known
to be investigated for possible violations of money-laundering
laws. (on.wsj.com/11AkML5)
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc is launching a new $2
billion securities repurchase program, just days after losing
its bid to buy Botox maker Allergan Inc to Actavis Plc
. Under the program, which begins Friday, Valeant can buy
back its senior notes, common shares and other securities. (on.wsj.com/1xvIEfR)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)