US STOCKS-Futures dip as investors weigh tax cut delays, earnings
April 18 U.S. stock index futures were lower on Tuesday as investors weighed a possible delay in tax reforms, while keeping an eye on quarterly earnings and global politics.
Nov 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Hedge funds are betting that some of the largest U.S. coal companies are heading for the financial slag heap. Walter Energy is a particular favorite of distressed-debt investors, including Apollo Global Management LLC, Brigade Capital Management LP, Caspian Capital Management and Knighthead Capital Management LLC, people familiar with the matter said. (on.wsj.com/1AElIxm)
* Samsung Electronics Co is considering a major leadership shake-up, according to people familiar with the matter, part of an attempt to revive its fortunes after a difficult year that has hurt its profitability, market share and stock price. (on.wsj.com/1yJO9Wz)
* Yik Yak, the controversial anonymous-messaging app that has spread rapidly across college campuses, is proof that it can take as little as a year these days to go from zero to a valuation of hundreds of millions of dollars. Sequoia Capital has led a $62 million investment in Yik Yak in the Atlanta-based startup's third funding round this year, according to people familiar with the deal. (on.wsj.com/1uuicx2)
* A faith-based shareholder group is asking Bank of America Corp to separate the jobs of chairman and CEO, laying the groundwork for a potential showdown between the bank and some investors this spring. (on.wsj.com/1HCOIrn)
* Highly anticipated federal rules on commercial drones are expected to require operators to have a license and limit flights to daylight hours, below 400 feet and within sight of the person at the controls, according to people familiar with the rule-making process. (on.wsj.com/1y64yq3)
* American Airlines Group Inc and the union that represents its 15,000 pilots said they would continue to negotiate terms of a combined labor agreement, putting off a plan to reach a deal through arbitration. The new goal is to resolve the impasse by mid-December, the two sides said. (on.wsj.com/1FhVGzO)
* The headlines in the long-running trial over the bailout of American International Group Inc have been dominated by three heavy hitters who testified-and one who did not. But as testimony likely wraps up Monday after eight weeks, legal observers said two low-profile witnesses from early in the proceedings addressed what may be the key question: whether the government correctly interpreted a 1930s-era section of the Federal Reserve Act to allow it to acquire a sizable equity stake in AIG to help compensate taxpayers. (on.wsj.com/1xq59Pw)
* A gusher of U.S. initial public offerings of energy-focused master limited partnerships has some money managers urging caution. Investors, drawn by the reputation of MLPs for stable, high payouts and a central role in the U.S. energy boom, have poured money into newly minted stocks from these companies, which mainly own and operate oil and natural-gas pipelines and storage facilities. (on.wsj.com/1vDmOrp)
(Compiled by Neha Dimri in Bangalore)
JAKARTA, April 18 Freeport McMoRan Inc has received a preliminary approval to resume copper concentrate exports from its Indonesian unit and is now in the process of obtaining an export permit, a company spokesman said.