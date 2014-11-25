Nov 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Obama administration plans to unveil final labeling rules on Tuesday that require restaurants with at least 20 locations to display the calorie count of food items on their menus. The changes, part of the 2010 Affordable Care Act, will bring the type of calorie tallies on public view across New York City and Seattle to chain restaurants nationwide. (on.wsj.com/1C8fnMi)

* An investment firm run by John Raymond, the son of former Exxon Mobil Corp's chief executive Lee Raymond, has plowed about $3.2 billion into companies set up by former Chesapeake Energy Corp's CEO Aubrey McClendon under a structure that lets it keep control. Energy & Minerals Group (EMG) manages about $17.1 billion and its focus on low-cost production has helped EMG's funds produce strong returns. (on.wsj.com/1xQ9pf7)

* A grand jury declined to indict a white police officer in the shooting of an unarmed black teenager whose death in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson became a national flash point on race, justice and policing. The decision released on Monday night led to renewed unrest after the region faced weeks of protest that turned violent at times this summer. (on.wsj.com/1tfU0PF)

* Chuck Hagel is stepping down as defense secretary, forced out after White House officials and the Pentagon chief couldn't agree as war flared again in the Middle East. Hagel had been tapped two years ago for the top Pentagon job with the mandate of overseeing budget cuts and keeping the U.S. out of another overseas war. (on.wsj.com/11rOO47)

* A large California pension fund is searching for a new investment chief amid concerns about an outside firm's investment strategy, the latest clash between public retirement systems and external advisers. The board of San Diego County Employees Retirement Association authorized the move in an 8-1 vote that requires the $10.5 billion fund to install an internal investment chief instead of relying on Houston-based Salient Partners LP for that role. (on.wsj.com/1xQbFTE)

* The top U.S. health regulator warned Monday that a common surgical tool should not be used on most women during hysterectomies, a decision that caps nearly a year of debate and is expected to sharply curtail a procedure that the agency said can spread hidden cancer. (on.wsj.com/1HDRL2g)

* Yahoo, owner of the Flickr photo-sharing site, has upset some photographers by selling canvas prints of photos uploaded to the site and keeping all of the profits. (on.wsj.com/1zT5j59)

* The U.S. took a step Monday toward imposing tariffs on Chinese-made tires in response to efforts by workers in the American tire industry to prevent jobs from moving to China. The U.S. Commerce Department issued a preliminary finding that typical Chinese-made tires for passenger cars and light trucks were unfairly subsidized and should be subject to punitive tariffs ranging from 17.7-81.3 percent, depending on the manufacturer. (on.wsj.com/1znOQVF)

