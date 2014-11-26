Nov 26 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would review the
nation's first-ever standards requiring power plants to reduce
mercury emissions and other toxic air pollutants, taking up a
case with implications for President Barack Obama's broader
environmental agenda. (on.wsj.com/1yardAw)
* The U.S. Justice Department is investigating allegations
that an employee of HSBC Holdings Plc leaked
confidential client information to a major hedge fund, according
to people familiar with the matter, a new twist in a
cross-border government probe into misconduct in the
foreign-exchange market. (on.wsj.com/1rg5F69)
* British regulators are pressuring Bank of America Corp's
European investment-banking arm to improve the way it
manages risks, saying its current practices are "simplistic" and
need to be retooled, according to people familiar with the
matter and communications reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.
(on.wsj.com/11UjP0m)
* China does not officially celebrate Thanksgiving or
Christmas, but American retailers are hoping to convert a
generation of consumers in the world's most populous country
into year-end binge buyers anyway. Starting this week, Chinese
shoppers can take advantage of Black Friday discounts from
retailers such as Macy's Inc, American Apparel Inc
and Gilt Groupe Inc, thanks to a partnership with Alipay, the
payments processor closely tied to e-commerce juggernaut Alibaba
Group Holding Ltd. (on.wsj.com/1thFKpP)
* PG&E Corp hired a new security company this month
to protect a substation that serves Silicon Valley in the wake
of security breaches that have cost the utility millions of
dollars and raised concerns about protection of the nation's
electricity grid. Federal regulators last week approved new
rules requiring utilities to protect important transmission
substations and other equipment from physical attacks. (on.wsj.com/1vkKkYS)
* San Francisco-based Payward Inc, operator of the Kraken
bitcoin exchange, will help the collapsed Mt. Gox exchange
investigate the loss of hundreds of thousands of bitcoins and
manage the process of paying back its creditors, the companies
said Wednesday. (on.wsj.com/1rga3SK)
* Combating social-media bullying is a significant part of
Adam Choat's job as a police officer based at an Iowa school
district. But an incident this month involving the anonymous
messaging app Yik Yak brought new challenges. Familiar with the
way youngsters at other schools had used Yik Yak to bully or
issue threats, Choat - with Yik Yak's help - set up a
"geo-fence" around Southeast Polk High School to block the app
on campus. (on.wsj.com/1rrvN8v)
(Compiled by Neha Dimri in Bangalore)