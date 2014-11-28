Nov 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Two music publishers are taking aim at a new target in the battle against illegal song downloading: the cable industry. Wednesday afternoon, BMG Rights Management LLC and Round Hill Music LP sued cable giant Cox Communications Inc, claiming that Cox, which provides Internet service to millions, is deliberately turning a blind eye to illegal downloading by its subscribers. (on.wsj.com/15F673Y)

* Hedge-fund managers are increasingly persuading investors to lock up their money for longer - in many cases more than double the typical one-year period - and dangling lower fees to close the deal. (on.wsj.com/1vr7DyZ)

* European politicians are poised to approve a new generation of lower-cost rockets, partly in response to competition from U.S. launch providers, according to government and aerospace-industry officials on both sides of the Atlantic. (on.wsj.com/1xY2DEe)

* Manufacturers are taking matters into their own hands to patch up a weak spot of Thailand's economy: its worsening shortage of skilled labor. A shrinking labor pool and inadequate training for workers are constraining business and industrial growth, investors here say. Now an increasing number of companies - many in the auto industry - are rolling out apprenticeship programs aimed at beefing up the workforce themselves. (on.wsj.com/1HJ21Xh)

* Europe escalated its war against U.S. technology superpowers as the Continent's two largest economies and the European Parliament on Thursday backed fresh efforts to rein in the growing influence of companies such as Apple Inc, Facebook Inc and Google Inc. (on.wsj.com/1zZDYhv)

* Outbrain Inc, a provider of "native ads," filed confidentially with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission earlier this month seeking preliminary approval to list shares on the Nasdaq Stock Market, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1xXb1Uk)

* The financial crisis and its aftermath have revived interest in gold as a monetary policy instrument, especially in Europe, where central banks face public pressure to buy gold or bring back home what they hold overseas. (on.wsj.com/1vWk0pg)

* BAIC Motor Corp, a Chinese car maker partly owned by Daimler AG, is planning to start gauging investors' interest next week in an initial public offering which could raise between $1.2 billion and $1.5 billion in Hong Kong, a person familiar with the situation said. (on.wsj.com/1tx1blZ)

