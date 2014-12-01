Dec 1 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Large bond funds are holding the most cash since the
financial crisis as portfolio managers brace for potential price
swings and unruly trading ahead of an expected Federal Reserve
rate increase in 2015. (on.wsj.com/1FH47mw)
* Retail spending over the Thanksgiving weekend fell 11
percent, the National Retail Federation said, a sign the
four-day shopping bonanza may be losing its punch. (on.wsj.com/1vF2bbT)
* Lawmakers returning to Capitol Hill on Monday will have
less than two weeks to figure out how to keep the government
funded amid an acrimonious fight between Republicans and the
White House over immigration. (on.wsj.com/1rLb2oC)
* German utility E.ON SE said late Sunday it
would split into two companies, with one focused on renewables
and the new one on conventional energy, as the power giant aims
to address rapid changes in the energy market and facilitate the
valuation of its assets. (on.wsj.com/1v8TKqw)
* Freeport-McMoRan Inc is nearing a settlement to
resolve allegations its board and executives had conflicts of
interest while negotiating the natural-resource company's
purchase of two affiliates last year. (on.wsj.com/1yrCgp9)
* Investment firm Centerbridge Partners LP is nearing a deal
to buy IPC Systems Inc, a communications company for financial
trading, for more than $1.1 billion including debt, according to
people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1v7Ibjs)
* New pressure from OPEC will cause a lot of pain for U.S.
energy companies, but they probably will not slash American oil
output anytime soon, experts said this weekend. (on.wsj.com/1tCDuZq)
* Automakers could report their highest November U.S. sales
in more than a decade after new-car shoppers feasted on early
Black Friday promotions. (on.wsj.com/1FH8aiX)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)