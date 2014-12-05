Dec 5 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Protests rippled across the United States Thursday, a day after a grand jury did not charge a New York City police officer in the death of a black man who allegedly was selling untaxed cigarettes last summer. (on.wsj.com/12DHFid)

* The United States learned about the possible location of an American hostage now being threatened with death by militants in Yemen a week before the Pentagon launched a mission aimed at rescuing him last month. (on.wsj.com/1ytqQCx)

* Ride-sharing service Uber disclosed a $41 billion valuation that represents a bet by some of the world's top investors it can sustain a breakneck expansion pace despite fierce challenges from regulators and taxi firms. (on.wsj.com/1BiW7dz)

* A three-year investigation by market regulators into allegedly unfair treatment of investors by stock exchanges could result in the largest fine ever levied against a stock exchange, according to people familiar with the investigation. (on.wsj.com/1yZmRgP)

* Amazon.com Inc is getting into the diaper business with a private label brand that pits it against Procter & Gamble Co and other suppliers who increasingly rely on the online retail giant for sales. The generic brand, called Elements, will start with two baby products, diapers and wipes, and Amazon has plans to later expand into other household products. (on.wsj.com/1zXXdHJ)

* House lawmakers were nearing a deal Thursday to avert a potential pension crisis that threatens hundreds of thousands of retirees from trucking, mining and other industries. The measure to shore up so-called multiemployer pension plans still faces numerous political obstacles and could be derailed. It was generating opposition on Capitol Hill this week from some unions and advocates for seniors, who said it could lead to retiree benefit cuts. (on.wsj.com/1AqdzK8)

* J. Crew Group Inc translated retailing's historic shift toward the web into dollars and cents on Thursday, writing down the value of its stores by more than half a billion dollars while leaving its online operations unscathed. (on.wsj.com/1AqgVg2)

* The hack at Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc revealed far more personal information than previously believed, including the Social Security numbers of current and former employees, actors and other freelancers. (on.wsj.com/1AqhAxY) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)