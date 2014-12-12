Dec 12 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The House narrowly passed Thursday a $1.1 trillion
spending bill funding the government through September 2015,
avoiding a government shutdown just hours before the midnight
deadline. (on.wsj.com/1BCv50W)
* CIA Director John Brennan acknowledged some of the
agency's officers had used "abhorrent" interrogation techniques
on detainees, but forcefully challenged the conclusions of a
Senate panel report. (on.wsj.com/1AoKT3q)
* American retailers are getting a gift just in time for the
holidays: a sharp drop in gasoline prices that is delivering a
welcome boost to the pocketbooks of U.S. consumers. (on.wsj.com/1snk5wg)
* U.S. families' debt burdens have settled at their lowest
level in over a decade, putting the economy on a stronger
footing relative to global rivals going into 2015. (on.wsj.com/12B4hPJ)
* Citigroup Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and
eight other securities firms were fined a total of $43.5 million
by regulators who said the companies offered favorable stock
research in hopes of winning underwriting business in an initial
public offering by Toys "R" Us Inc. (on.wsj.com/16dxUIV)
* Construction company SNC-Lavalin Group will
recover $13.3 million as part of a plea agreement in a probe
tied to the family of former Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi. (on.wsj.com/1zXbRPK)
* Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac's regulator ordered the
companies to begin to make payments to affordable-housing funds
next year, a move that will please low-income-housing supporters
who have urged the decision for years while triggering the ire
of some who think it will increase taxpayer risk. (on.wsj.com/1DkYNt8)
* Halliburton Co, the world's second-largest
oilfield-services company, said Thursday it will lay off 1,000
employees outside the United States. (on.wsj.com/13fbAO1)
