* Sony Pictures canceled its planned release of "The Interview" after hackers threatened violence against theaters that played the film, as U.S. officials concluded that North Korea was behind the broad cyberattack on the company. (on.wsj.com/1zyaZll)

* Damaging revelations emerging from the computer assault on Sony Corp are playing like a horror movie in America's executive suites, prompting companies to review security measures and reconsider what is said in an email. (on.wsj.com/1wjOuRt)

* Fresh off a failed takeover bid that would have lowered its taxes and diversified its product lineup, drugmaker AbbVie Inc is hoping for regulatory approval of its first significant new product in a decade: a multidrug regimen for the liver disease hepatitis C. (on.wsj.com/1DQ2Kqc)

* The European Union is considering Uber's latest legal maneuver to block a new French law that could upend how the company operates. (on.wsj.com/1AJyhEa)

* The owner of the New York Stock Exchange is pushing a major overhaul of the U.S. stock market aimed at helping exchanges reclaim their role at the center of trading. (on.wsj.com/13capyb)

* Oracle Corp's revenue rose 3 percent during the quarter ended in November, the first one with co-chief executives Safra Catz and Mark Hurd at the helm. (on.wsj.com/1J4sQG4)

* Business leaders warned of disruptions in the insurance and commercial real-estate markets after Congress adjourned without extending the federal government's terrorism insurance program. (on.wsj.com/1J6dFvO)

* A batch of leaked emails involving a Snapchat board member show the startup's rapid rise to be the work of Evan Spiegel, the company's 24-year-old co-founder and chief executive with a distaste for Silicon Valley and its conventions. (on.wsj.com/1x1evqz)

* The White House's move to normalize ties with Cuba could give U.S. companies access to a market that's been largely off-limits for more than a half century but has less commercial allure than it once did. (on.wsj.com/1w1g94u)

* Australia's most populous state New South Wales, said it will go ahead with the partial privatization of its electricity network, as it attempts to raise 20 billion Australian dollars ($16.26 billion) to spend on new infrastructure such as roads. (on.wsj.com/13e9v4b)

* A U.S. District Court rejected Brazilian mining company Vale SA's bid to dismiss a lawsuit alleging it conspired with Israeli billionaire Benjamin Steinmetz to take a West African mine away from rival Rio Tinto Plc. (on.wsj.com/1zyiLM6)

* Italian fashion firm Roberto Cavalli SpA and private-equity fund Clessidra SGR said they have entered exclusive talks to sell a majority stake in the Cavalli group to the fund. (on.wsj.com/1sI3R6J)

* China's Ministry of Agriculture approved a controversial biotech corn product that has been blamed for the collapse of U.S. corn exports to the big Asian market. (on.wsj.com/1wH7RDS) ($1 = 1.2297 Australian dollars) (Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)