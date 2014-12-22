Dec 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Now that the United States has moved to normalize relations with Cuba, the countries will have to deal with decades-old claims from companies like Office Depot Inc, whose property was taken after Fidel Castro took power in 1959. (on.wsj.com/1CmEcmS)

* One-third of the crude oil hauled from North Dakota's Bakken Shale region by railcars could be forced off the tracks and into expensive truck fleets in the next four years, according to a railcar-industry trade group. (on.wsj.com/13tJuxT)

* Walgreen Co, the largest U.S. drugstore chain, is going to find out if bigger means better, as it nears a shareholder vote on completing its planned merger with European counterpart Alliance Boots. (on.wsj.com/1Clkisq)

* Ferrovial SA abandoned a 1.02 billion Australian dollar ($831.91 million) takeover bid for Australia's Transfield Services Ltd, a major setback in the Spanish construction company's plan to compete for billions of dollars of new infrastructure projects Down Under. (on.wsj.com/1zmLq9m)

* Satellite-TV provider Dish Network Corp is no longer carrying 21st Century Fox Inc's Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network after the companies couldn't come to terms on a new distribution contract. (on.wsj.com/1wQNEM0)

* Xiaomi Corp is raising more than $1 billion in its latest round of funding, valuing the fast-growing Chinese smartphone maker at more than $45 billion and making the company one of the most valuable technology startups in the world, a person familiar with the matter said. (on.wsj.com/13ngyrh)

* The Obama administration is seeking assistance from China as U.S. officials craft President Barack Obama's promised response to North Korea's cyberattack on Sony Pictures, senior administration officials said over the weekend. (on.wsj.com/1AW2foC) ($1 = 1.2261 Australian dollars) (Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)