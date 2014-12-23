Dec 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and police unions agreed to end a war of words until two officers fatally shot this weekend are laid to rest, as law-enforcement agencies assessed the safety of members. (on.wsj.com/1xcDg3c)

* Plummeting oil prices and the failure so far to conclude a nuclear agreement are dealing a double blow to Iran's economy just as it was starting to recover. (on.wsj.com/1zPPbC1)

* Like Barbie's Dreamhouse and Hot Wheels track sets, meetings at Mattel Inc now come with instructions. After a tough year, Mattel is overhauling conference-room culture so it can get back to thinking about toys. (on.wsj.com/1zYxgdy)

* U.S. regulators on Monday approved Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's Opdivo for advanced skin cancer, the latest drug to reach the market in the emerging field of cancer immunotherapy. (on.wsj.com/13yXF4N)

* Charlie Ergen, chairman of satellite-TV provider Dish Network, is a renowned card shark. Lately, he's been playing some high-stakes poker with the media industry's giants. (on.wsj.com/1t4EKeq)

* Ocwen Financial lost its driving force as executive chairman William Erbey resigned as part of the embattled mortgage-servicing company's $150 million settlement with New York's financial regulator. (on.wsj.com/1zYCMNj)

* Alibaba's Tmall Global shopping platform is failing to live up to its early billing as a "fast track into China" for foreign brands new to the mainland, say brands and online-shopping consultants. (on.wsj.com/1zrE04C)

* F-Squared Investments Inc, which builds investment portfolios out of exchange-traded funds, admitted it misled clients about its track record and agreed to pay $35 million in a settlement with regulators. (on.wsj.com/13sBUDs)

* Comcast Corp's proposed $45 billion merger with Time Warner Cable Inc has run into another delay, this time due to the failure of Time Warner Cable to produce necessary documents to the Federal Communications Commission in a timely manner. (on.wsj.com/1HtdyXy)

* North Korea lost what little access it had to the Internet on Monday as outside connections to the small communist country went dark. The digital blackout came as tensions remained high over Pyongyang's alleged role in a cyber attack on Sony Pictures that destroyed company computers and pushed the studio to cancel the release of a satirical movie about an assassination plot against North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (on.wsj.com/1x5sZ5F)