* New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and police unions agreed to
end a war of words until two officers fatally shot this weekend
are laid to rest, as law-enforcement agencies assessed the
safety of members. (on.wsj.com/1xcDg3c)
* Plummeting oil prices and the failure so far to conclude a
nuclear agreement are dealing a double blow to Iran's economy
just as it was starting to recover. (on.wsj.com/1zPPbC1)
* Like Barbie's Dreamhouse and Hot Wheels track sets,
meetings at Mattel Inc now come with instructions. After
a tough year, Mattel is overhauling conference-room culture so
it can get back to thinking about toys. (on.wsj.com/1zYxgdy)
* U.S. regulators on Monday approved Bristol-Myers Squibb
Co's Opdivo for advanced skin cancer, the latest drug to
reach the market in the emerging field of cancer immunotherapy.
(on.wsj.com/13yXF4N)
* Charlie Ergen, chairman of satellite-TV provider Dish
Network, is a renowned card shark. Lately, he's been
playing some high-stakes poker with the media industry's giants.
(on.wsj.com/1t4EKeq)
* Ocwen Financial lost its driving force as
executive chairman William Erbey resigned as part of the
embattled mortgage-servicing company's $150 million settlement
with New York's financial regulator. (on.wsj.com/1zYCMNj)
* Alibaba's Tmall Global shopping platform is
failing to live up to its early billing as a "fast track into
China" for foreign brands new to the mainland, say brands and
online-shopping consultants. (on.wsj.com/1zrE04C)
* F-Squared Investments Inc, which builds investment
portfolios out of exchange-traded funds, admitted it misled
clients about its track record and agreed to pay $35 million in
a settlement with regulators. (on.wsj.com/13sBUDs)
* Comcast Corp's proposed $45 billion merger with
Time Warner Cable Inc has run into another delay, this
time due to the failure of Time Warner Cable to produce
necessary documents to the Federal Communications Commission in
a timely manner. (on.wsj.com/1HtdyXy)
* North Korea lost what little access it had to the Internet
on Monday as outside connections to the small communist country
went dark. The digital blackout came as tensions remained high
over Pyongyang's alleged role in a cyber attack on Sony Pictures
that destroyed company computers and pushed the studio to cancel
the release of a satirical movie about an assassination plot
against North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (on.wsj.com/1x5sZ5F)
