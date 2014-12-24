Dec 24 The following are the top stories in the
* Sony Pictures reversed course and said it would release
"The Interview" on Christmas Day, though only a small number of
theaters signed on to show the controversial farce amid fears of
reprisals from a group of hackers and frustration with the
studio's quick-changing distribution strategy.
* United Parcel Service Inc and FedEx Corp
started capping air express deliveries in recent days after an
11th-hour increase in packages caused some retailers to exceed
agreed-upon limits, according to people briefed on the
situation.
* South Korean department stores are slashing prices to
compete with overseas online retailers like Amazon.com Inc
, eBay Inc and the Gap Inc as more
consumers hunt for bargains from online vendors abroad.
* U.S. government approvals for U.S. weapon sales to Iraq
have nearly tripled this year to almost $15 billion, promising
much-needed work for U.S. weapons factories if the proposed
deals can overcome congressional concerns.
* DirecTV and Walt Disney Co have reached a
multiyear distribution agreement that expands content available
on smartphones and tablets in an era in which consumers
increasingly are watching media on different devices.
* American Apparel Inc said its board has adopted a
revised code of conduct and ethics in connection with its review
of the company's corporate governance and policies, just a week
after terminating Chief Executive Dov Charney.
* American Airlines Group Inc, trying to build
employee trust and heartened by strong financial results in the
first year after its merger, said that it will raise pay scales
by 4 percent for any unions that reach joint postmerger labor
contracts and lift nonunion pay by the same.
* A bankruptcy judge tied up a remaining loose end from the
2008 collapse of Washington Mutual Bank, endorsing a $37 million
settlement of the company's claims against its former leaders.
(on.wsj.com/1vkMMei)
* Sony Corp has been exploring the sale of its
Sony/ATV Music Publishing unit, the company's recently leaked
internal emails suggest.
* Gold-miner San Gold Corp has asked Canadian
courts for protection against its creditors on Tuesday, another
miner running into trouble as the price of the yellow metal
falls and the sector's empire building in the commodity boom
years comes back to haunt it.
* Sears Holdings Corp said that Imran Jooma, one of
its senior executives with wide ranging oversight of the
company's business, resigned.
* Japanese mobile carrier KDDI Corp said it would
start selling the first smartphones in Japan that run on the
open-source Firefox operating system beginning on Thursday.
