Dec 29 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Hillary Clinton's allies say she can bring white, working-class voters back to the Democrats if she runs in 2016, but many voters in Arkansas sound leery of the state's former first lady. (on.wsj.com/1A3tbUm)

* Search teams scoured waters off Indonesia's coast Monday after an AirAsia jetliner with 162 people on board vanished in a thicket of storm clouds the day before, kindling much of the same fear as the disappearance of Malaysia's Flight 370 only months earlier. (on.wsj.com/1y0lkIX)

* Regulators around the country are taking steps to patch a loophole that allows brokers who have been barred from the securities industry to sell insurance and other financial products. (on.wsj.com/1A3tj69)

* Facing pressure from investors and heightened scrutiny from federal regulators, some of the largest private-equity firms are giving up their claim to fees that generated hundreds of millions of dollars for them over the years. (on.wsj.com/1Ad0RjH)

* "The Interview" has been streamed or downloaded more than two million times since it became available last Wednesday, Sony Pictures said Sunday, boasting of high demand for the controversial comedy, which was released simultaneously online and in a few hundred theaters. (on.wsj.com/1tcOxcR) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)