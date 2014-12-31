Dec 31 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The day after Sony Pictures employees discovered that
company email was unusable following a cyberattack, senior
executives came up with an old-style communication network: a
phone tree, in which updates on the hack were relayed from
person to person. (on.wsj.com/1wzl90v)
* Harold Hamm, the chief executive of Continental Resources
Inc, is contesting his November divorce settlement,
saying an Oklahoma judge's order to pay his ex-wife nearly $1
billion is too rich. (on.wsj.com/1Bhg8hy)
* Fosun International Ltd has agreed to buy
Meadowbrook Insurance Group Inc for about $433 million,
a deal that expands the Chinese conglomerate's core insurance
business and opens the door to the U.S. property and casualty
market. The $8.65-a-share offer represents a 21 percent premium
over Meadowbrook's $7.13 closing price on Tuesday. (on.wsj.com/1CSsz7u)
* The White House pushed back against criticism from some
cybersecurity experts who have challenged the government's
conclusion that North Korea was behind the hacking of Sony
Pictures Entertainment Inc. On Monday, engineers from Norse
Corp, a cybersecurity firm, met with FBI officials to lay out
their own theory that a small hacking gang including former Sony
employees was involved in the cyberattack on Sony, said Norse
Vice-President Kurt Stammberger. (on.wsj.com/1xf6AUZ)
* Thirty-six states are now experiencing high levels of flu
activity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention in Atlanta, as this year's flu vaccine may not fully
protect against a strain known as influenza A H3N2 that is
currently circulating and tends to be more severe. (on.wsj.com/1vqSrhZ)
* The U.S. Labor Department's wage law enforcer is being
confronted with issues including the growth of outsourcing and
changes in the independent workforce, controversies over the
legal definition of an "employer" at companies like McDonald's
Corp and their franchisees, and a flurry of activism on
the minimum wage. (on.wsj.com/1EGOyAi)
* The New Hampshire company that fell into bankruptcy
following a failed deal with Apple Inc is asking to pay
millions in bonuses to its senior executives. Pay enhancement is
necessary to motivate "the key drivers" in GT Advanced
Technologies Inc's bid to restore its business in
bankruptcy, lawyers said. (on.wsj.com/1zOrk8a)
(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)