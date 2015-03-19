March 19 The following are the top stories in
* The U.S. economy will be better positioned for the next
recession if interest rates are higher when the downturn starts
- yet the best way to achieve that may be to keep rates lower
now. (on.wsj.com/1AHYfaD)
* The Federal Reserve opened a door to raising short-term
rates by midyear but offered several reasons it is still in no
great rush to act. It said it would move when it is reasonably
confident low inflation is on track to return to its 2 percent
target. (on.wsj.com/1BY3PcR)
* Despite changing consumer tastes, Coca-Cola CEO
Muhtar Kent is pushing a strategy to sell more cola. The
62-year-old CEO says he has a number of plans such as increased
marketing spending and an overhaul of the company's U.S.
distribution network that will help Coke return to
high-single-digit earnings growth in 2016. (on.wsj.com/1H3SP0R)
* Gunmen stormed a museum in Tunisia's capital on Wednesday,
leaving 20 people dead, including 18 foreign tourists, after
failing to launch an assault on the national assembly as
lawmakers debated an antiterrorism bill. (on.wsj.com/1FGxNDB)
* Jana Partners sold a 20 percent stake in its firm to a
Neuberger Berman business, the latest sign that the broader
investing world is embracing activism. (on.wsj.com/1DBKeRU)
* New details about the controversial sale of a house to
Mexican Finance Minister Luis Videgaray show the seller didn't
make a profit, undermining Videgaray's suggestion that the deal
was done out of commercial interest. (on.wsj.com/1MPJbxk)
* New tax transparency requirements between multinational
corporations and European governments may be broadened further
this year to encompass public disclosure of the companies' tax
arrangements in Europe. The requirement for public disclosures
would go further than a draft bill approved by the European
Commission on Wednesday. (on.wsj.com/1bgeNk9)
* General Motors Co is closing its plant in Russia
and stopping sale of many of its products in that market, a
strategic shift aimed at meeting European profit targets and
devoting capital to ventures that carry less risk. (on.wsj.com/1Ex7tKo)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)