* Officials at the Federal Trade Commission concluded in
2012 that Google Inc used anticompetitive tactics and
abused its monopoly power in ways that harmed internet users and
rivals, a far harsher analysis of Google's business than was
previously known. (on.wsj.com/1GvxMRq)
* The Clinton Foundation swore off donations from foreign
governments when Hillary Clinton was secretary of state. That
did not stop the foundation from raising millions of dollars
from foreigners with connections to their home governments, a
review of foundation disclosures shows. (on.wsj.com/1GxuOvN)
* Tesla Motors Inc is positioning itself as a
software company, as well as an automaker, committing to a
series of upgrades for its Model S electric cars that it will
start delivering to owners via the Internet within the next 10
days. (on.wsj.com/1EwGfRR)
* Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reversed himself
for the second time in a week on support for a Palestinian state
and said he would back it under the right conditions, a
turnaround that the U.S. and Palestinians dismissed as
unconvincing. (on.wsj.com/1AMAD4s)
* A long-running corruption investigation into whether BSG
Resources Ltd paid bribes to secure mining rights in Guinea
could yield up to a half-dozen indictments in the United States,
according to people familiar with the matter. In a briefing last
month, U.S. prosecutors told Guinean government officials that
senior executives at BSG were among some of the people who could
be indicted. (on.wsj.com/1FMseUf)
