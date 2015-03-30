March 30 The following are the top stories in
the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* BabyFirstTV, which is owned by BFTV LLC, is making its way
into more U.S. homes after cutting deals with pay-TV
distributors including Time Warner Cable and is aiming
its programming at children as young as six months. (on.wsj.com/1IIL7an)
* Ford and General Motors, two biggest U.S.
auto makers will unveil new passenger cars at the New York
International Auto Show later this week. (on.wsj.com/1IILmlQ)
* Facebook Inc is hiring in Hong Kong and has tapped
a second local partner to reach advertisers and is waging a
charm campaign to draw more business from Chinese companies,
even though Chinese users can't access its service. (on.wsj.com/1IILrpu)
* Reynolds American Inc and Lorillard Inc.
are expected to meet this week with members of the Federal Trade
Commission ahead of a final decision by the agency on whether to
allow the companies to merge, according to people familiar with
the matter. (on.wsj.com/1IILxgS)
* EIG Global Energy Partners agreed to invest $1 billion in
Breitburn Energy Partners LP, a publicly traded oil and
gas exploration and production company, as energy producers turn
to alternative capital sources in an effort to bolster their
balance sheets amid slumping oil prices. (on.wsj.com/1IILB05)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)