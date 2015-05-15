May 15 The following are the top stories in the
* Two influential proxy advisory firms have urged Intel Corp
shareholders to vote against the re-election of
director John Donahoe, eBay Inc's president and chief
executive, citing what they characterized as a poor attendance
record. (on.wsj.com/1cCjuFm)
* Five years into the job, Bank of America boss
Brian Moynihan struggles to move past the financial crisis,
testing his reputation as a "fixer" and the patience of
shareholders who have grown restless with his progress in
turning around the company. (on.wsj.com/1e4pzLP)
* Pacific Investment Management Co said it would exit from
two of its equity strategies and say goodbye to its chief
investment officer of global equities, the latest setback for
the bond behemoth's long-running effort to expand in the world
of stock-fund investing. (on.wsj.com/1d0Pyn8)
* UBS AG had held out hope that the Justice
Department would look past alleged violations of a 2012
settlement related to alleged interest-rate rigging. That hope
has been dashed. (on.wsj.com/1KQ7paD)
* A Perella Weinberg Partners LP banker and his father have
been charged with participating in an insider-trading scheme
involving information related to the acquisitions of five
healthcare companies. (on.wsj.com/1L5rx9s)
* U.S. President Barack Obama strengthened military backing
for Arab allies, who in turn offered him support to pursue a
"verifiable" nuclear deal with Iran despite their deep
skepticism over its possible security consequences. (on.wsj.com/1H5ogDn)
* Dozens of companies are sprouting to help U.S. food makers
tackle a wave of new federal safety regulations and intensified
enforcement of the nation's food laws. (on.wsj.com/1bTymyf)
* The nation's large public pension fund is looking to chop
its ownership of U.S. timber. The California Public Employees'
Retirement System, or Calpers, is seeking buyers for roughly
300,000 acres of forestry largely in Louisiana amid a broader
review of its timber holdings. (on.wsj.com/1Fo7aFN)
