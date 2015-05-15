May 15 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Two influential proxy advisory firms have urged Intel Corp shareholders to vote against the re-election of director John Donahoe, eBay Inc's president and chief executive, citing what they characterized as a poor attendance record. (on.wsj.com/1cCjuFm)

* Five years into the job, Bank of America boss Brian Moynihan struggles to move past the financial crisis, testing his reputation as a "fixer" and the patience of shareholders who have grown restless with his progress in turning around the company. (on.wsj.com/1e4pzLP)

* Pacific Investment Management Co said it would exit from two of its equity strategies and say goodbye to its chief investment officer of global equities, the latest setback for the bond behemoth's long-running effort to expand in the world of stock-fund investing. (on.wsj.com/1d0Pyn8)

* UBS AG had held out hope that the Justice Department would look past alleged violations of a 2012 settlement related to alleged interest-rate rigging. That hope has been dashed. (on.wsj.com/1KQ7paD)

* A Perella Weinberg Partners LP banker and his father have been charged with participating in an insider-trading scheme involving information related to the acquisitions of five healthcare companies. (on.wsj.com/1L5rx9s)

* U.S. President Barack Obama strengthened military backing for Arab allies, who in turn offered him support to pursue a "verifiable" nuclear deal with Iran despite their deep skepticism over its possible security consequences. (on.wsj.com/1H5ogDn)

* Dozens of companies are sprouting to help U.S. food makers tackle a wave of new federal safety regulations and intensified enforcement of the nation's food laws. (on.wsj.com/1bTymyf)

* The nation's large public pension fund is looking to chop its ownership of U.S. timber. The California Public Employees' Retirement System, or Calpers, is seeking buyers for roughly 300,000 acres of forestry largely in Louisiana amid a broader review of its timber holdings. (on.wsj.com/1Fo7aFN) (Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)