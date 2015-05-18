May 18 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Chobani, which helped spawn the craze for Greek yogurt,
will name a new chief executive in the coming months as part of
its plan to recover from stumbles by its inexperienced founder.
(on.wsj.com/1L018td)
* Target has told food suppliers including Campbell
Soup Co, General Mills Inc and Kellogg Co
that it will put less money and effort into promoting some of
their products, emphasizing fresher and fancier items instead.
(on.wsj.com/1KeXWNl)
* Kering SA, the owner of Gucci and other luxury
brands, has filed a fresh lawsuit against Alibaba Group Holding
Ltd, the latest challenge to the Chinese e-commerce
giant's assertions that it fights the sale of counterfeit goods
on its platforms. (on.wsj.com/1IGtZoI)
* Labor unions fighting hard to defeat free-trade
legislation being debated in Congress are giving Democratic 2016
front-runner Hillary Clinton breathing room to remain neutral on
the issue. (on.wsj.com/1HbItY4)
* Buried deep in BG PLC's annual report is a
little-noticed risk for its $70 billion merger with Royal Dutch
Shell PLC : The deal could cost Shell a huge Kazakhstan
gas field. (on.wsj.com/1HbdOKx)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)