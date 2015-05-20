May 20 Following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* When Hillary Clinton was secretary of state, her staff scrutinized politically sensitive documents requested under public-records law and sometimes blocked their release, according to people with direct knowledge of the activities. (on.wsj.com/1EWyg09)

* United Technologies Corp is talking to potential buyers for its Sikorsky Aircraft business, people familiar with the matter said, raising the prospect that a spinoff of the maker of Black Hawk helicopters could turn into a sale. (on.wsj.com/1AkEtr8)

* Criminals are stealing card data from U.S. automated teller machines at the highest rate in two decades, preying on ATMs while merchants crack down on fraud at the checkout counter. (on.wsj.com/1R1X8w5)

* European telecom company Altice SA is in advanced talks to acquire U.S. cable company Suddenlink Communications Inc. Separately, Altice is also eyeing Time Warner Cable Inc. (on.wsj.com/1cNPsym)

* In the largest automotive recall in U.S. history, car makers will fix faulty air bags in nearly 34 million vehicles after Japanese parts supplier Takata Corp bowed to pressure from regulators on Tuesday. (on.wsj.com/1BaTFlO)

* Airbnb Inc is signaling an expansion into the professional vacation-rental business as tighter local government controls from Santa Monica, California, to New York threaten the home-sharing site's growth in urban areas. (on.wsj.com/1R0VieU)

(Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)