US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as U.S. job growth rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
May 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Uber Technologies Inc is seeking a $1 billion credit line from banks, people familiar with the matter said, a move that could signal an eventual initial public offering. (on.wsj.com/1JFcZP0)
* Coal miner Murray Energy Corp is set to announce layoffs of around 1,800 workers at nine locations on Friday, according to a person familiar with the matter, dealing another blow to the coal-mining industry in Appalachia. (on.wsj.com/1EmJ1Z0)
* Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday unveiled a plan to expand Japan's financing for infrastructure projects in Asia by 30 percent, suggesting Tokyo's intent to counter China's push to spearhead a new regional investment bank.(on.wsj.com/1LfimD1)
* The financial toll of the worst U.S. bird-flu outbreak in history is soaring, forcing some poultry companies to suspend operations and boosting prices for eggs and turkeys as supplies tighten. The fast-spreading virus has resulted in deaths or extermination of at least 38.9 million birds. (on.wsj.com/1HxFDzc)
* After its buying spree, now comes the hard work for Chinese computer maker Lenovo Group Ltd as its net profit in the first quarter fell 36.7 percent from a year earlier. (on.wsj.com/1HxFNGV)
* The Seoul High Court has overturned a lower court's decision to give the daughter of the chairman of Korean Air Lines a one-year prison sentence after she disrupted a flight in December. (on.wsj.com/1FriY75)
* Reliance Industries Ltd plans to fully resume retail sales of fuel - a business it exited in 2008 - by next March, as India's move to end diesel subsidies provides it a level playing field to compete with state-run operators. (on.wsj.com/1Q0fgUL) (Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)
* Dow down 0.14 pct, S&P up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)