* Uber Technologies Inc is seeking a $1 billion credit line from banks, people familiar with the matter said, a move that could signal an eventual initial public offering. (on.wsj.com/1JFcZP0)

* Coal miner Murray Energy Corp is set to announce layoffs of around 1,800 workers at nine locations on Friday, according to a person familiar with the matter, dealing another blow to the coal-mining industry in Appalachia. (on.wsj.com/1EmJ1Z0)

* Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday unveiled a plan to expand Japan's financing for infrastructure projects in Asia by 30 percent, suggesting Tokyo's intent to counter China's push to spearhead a new regional investment bank.(on.wsj.com/1LfimD1)

* The financial toll of the worst U.S. bird-flu outbreak in history is soaring, forcing some poultry companies to suspend operations and boosting prices for eggs and turkeys as supplies tighten. The fast-spreading virus has resulted in deaths or extermination of at least 38.9 million birds. (on.wsj.com/1HxFDzc)

* After its buying spree, now comes the hard work for Chinese computer maker Lenovo Group Ltd as its net profit in the first quarter fell 36.7 percent from a year earlier. (on.wsj.com/1HxFNGV)

* The Seoul High Court has overturned a lower court's decision to give the daughter of the chairman of Korean Air Lines a one-year prison sentence after she disrupted a flight in December. (on.wsj.com/1FriY75)

* Reliance Industries Ltd plans to fully resume retail sales of fuel - a business it exited in 2008 - by next March, as India's move to end diesel subsidies provides it a level playing field to compete with state-run operators. (on.wsj.com/1Q0fgUL)