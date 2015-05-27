May 27 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* U.S. businesses, under pressure from activist investors,
are plowing more cash into dividends and stock buybacks, fueling
worries about long-term investment. (on.wsj.com/1KmO5BO)
* While shareholders cheered news that Time Warner Cable
and Charter Communications would combine, some
Time Warner Cable bondholders were wary of the debt load the
combined company will shoulder. (on.wsj.com/1LFKH5p)
* U.S. authorities are preparing to unveil a criminal
indictment against officials of soccer's international governing
body that will detail allegations of widespread corruption. (on.wsj.com/1FWHMY5)
* Coca-Cola Co is expected to soon close its deal to
take a 16.7 percent stake in energy-drink maker Monster Beverage
Corp. (on.wsj.com/1JVajwV)
* The Internal Revenue Service said identity thieves used
one of its online services to obtain prior-year tax return
information for about 100,000 U.S. households. (on.wsj.com/1FNPcux)
(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)