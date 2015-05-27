May 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* U.S. businesses, under pressure from activist investors, are plowing more cash into dividends and stock buybacks, fueling worries about long-term investment. (on.wsj.com/1KmO5BO)

* While shareholders cheered news that Time Warner Cable and Charter Communications would combine, some Time Warner Cable bondholders were wary of the debt load the combined company will shoulder. (on.wsj.com/1LFKH5p)

* U.S. authorities are preparing to unveil a criminal indictment against officials of soccer's international governing body that will detail allegations of widespread corruption. (on.wsj.com/1FWHMY5)

* Coca-Cola Co is expected to soon close its deal to take a 16.7 percent stake in energy-drink maker Monster Beverage Corp. (on.wsj.com/1JVajwV)

* The Internal Revenue Service said identity thieves used one of its online services to obtain prior-year tax return information for about 100,000 U.S. households. (on.wsj.com/1FNPcux) (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)