* Chip maker Broadcom Corp is in advanced talks to be bought by rival Avago Technologies Ltd in a deal worth more than $35 billion, the latest in a recent string of mergers in the semiconductor industry.(on.wsj.com/1KAcYxm)

* Prosecutors alleged that senior officials of FIFA got more than $150 million in bribes and kickbacks as part of a sprawling scheme that functioned like a criminal enterprise. (on.wsj.com/1exFS3Q)

* ABC and Twenty First Century Fox Inc have sharply increased the number of shows they own for next fall's TV season to better wring dollars from reruns, VOD, and streaming. Networks no longer want to rely on just revenue from ads. (on.wsj.com/1Av8Ifh)

* Several private-equity firms such as KKR & Co, Apollo Global Management LLC and Ares Management LP are vying to buy General Electric Co's unit that funds leveraged buyouts, in a sale process that could fetch more than $17 billion for GE. (on.wsj.com/1PNCbrs)

* Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's maneuvers to increase heir apparent Jay Y. Lee's stake in Samsung Electronics illustrate issues that critics say continue to plague South Korea. (on.wsj.com/1BqaGZp)

