* Chip maker Broadcom Corp is in advanced talks to
be bought by rival Avago Technologies Ltd in a deal
worth more than $35 billion, the latest in a recent string of
mergers in the semiconductor industry.(on.wsj.com/1KAcYxm)
* Prosecutors alleged that senior officials of FIFA got more
than $150 million in bribes and kickbacks as part of a sprawling
scheme that functioned like a criminal enterprise. (on.wsj.com/1exFS3Q)
* ABC and Twenty First Century Fox Inc have sharply
increased the number of shows they own for next fall's TV season
to better wring dollars from reruns, VOD, and streaming.
Networks no longer want to rely on just revenue from ads. (on.wsj.com/1Av8Ifh)
* Several private-equity firms such as KKR & Co,
Apollo Global Management LLC and Ares Management LP
are vying to buy General Electric Co's unit that
funds leveraged buyouts, in a sale process that could fetch more
than $17 billion for GE. (on.wsj.com/1PNCbrs)
* Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's maneuvers to
increase heir apparent Jay Y. Lee's stake in Samsung Electronics
illustrate issues that critics say continue to plague South
Korea. (on.wsj.com/1BqaGZp)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)