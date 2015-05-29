BRIEF-Caterpillar Inc updates on investigations
* Caterpillar Inc - On Feb 17, co was notified by U.S. SEC that it concluded its investigation relating to co's acquisition of Bucyrus International, related matters
May 29 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The New York Stock Exchange is preparing a new plan to make it easier to buy or sell thinly traded stocks, to counter slow midday trading and uneven liquidity. (on.wsj.com/1LPhaq5)
* Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges related to bank withdrawals of large sums of money that he allegedly paid to keep someone quiet about his "prior misconduct." (on.wsj.com/1FGdsxo)
* Avago Technologies Ltd CEO Hock Tan, a media-shy financial whiz now mounting the largest takeover in high-tech history, is stepping into the limelight with a $37 billion cash-and-stock deal to buy chip maker Broadcom Corp. (on.wsj.com/1SFF5gR)
* China's stock market and more favorable domestic regulations are driving tech firms to plan to list shares in China instead of the United States. (on.wsj.com/1FGIYeK)
* Amazon.com Inc is preparing to broadly expand its fledgling lineup of private-label brands to include grocery items such as milk, cereal, and baby food, as well as household cleaners. (on.wsj.com/1QdHFH9) (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)
* Caterpillar Inc - On Feb 17, co was notified by U.S. SEC that it concluded its investigation relating to co's acquisition of Bucyrus International, related matters
BOGOTA, May 3 Colombian state oil company Ecopetrol said on Wednesday it has discovered gas at an exploratory well it shares with U.S.-based Anadarko Petroleum Corp in deep waters in the Caribbean Sea, creating the possibility of developing a production cluster.