* Carnegie Mellon University is scrambling to recover after Uber Technologies Inc poached 40 of its researchers and scientists earlier this year, a raid that left one of the world's top robotics research institutions in a crisis. (on.wsj.com/1FnLNyW)

* The number of drugs in short supply in the United States has risen 74 percent over the past five years, and includes cancer treatments and antibiotics. (on.wsj.com/1RDA72Y)

* OPEC is expected to leave its oil output unchanged at a meeting in Vienna this week, a contrast with the cartel's past muscular role as a swing producer that could even out price bumps. (on.wsj.com/1SPcVjC)

* Access to easy money is encouraging oil drillers to keep production high, even though crude prices are low. The lack of production discipline worries some industry experts, who say it will hold down prices. (on.wsj.com/1EMlUY1)

* The Senate on Sunday advanced legislation ending the National Security Agency's collection of millions of Americans' telephone records in a key test vote, setting up its passage later this week. (on.wsj.com/1EMlUY1)

* Seven years after Washington Mutual Inc collapsed in the biggest U.S. bank failure, two of its former top executives are still looking for their "golden parachutes." (on.wsj.com/1LVZ9Xe)

* Citigroup Inc is expected to shut down Banamex USA, a California unit that specializes in moving money across the southern U.S. border and has been battered by accusations of weak money-laundering controls. (on.wsj.com/1KwvTG3)

* Intel Corp's on-again-off-again attempt to buy Altera Corp is on the cusp of succeeding, as the chip maker prepares to announce the roughly $17 billion acquisition Monday, a move that would allow it to boost revenue and help defend a crucial business. (on.wsj.com/1K2KcnH)