* The Obama administration published more information Monday about hefty premium increases for 2016 sought by large insurers selling plans under the Affordable Care Act. (on.wsj.com/1I7AoGL)

* A passenger ship carrying 458 people, many of them elderly tourists, sank in China's Yangtze River on Monday night amid strong winds, with state media reporting at least one dead and only 10 rescued so far. (on.wsj.com/1K5zWLy)

* Plants in China keep producing as growth falls, fueling deflationary pressure world-wide and posing challenges for policy makers and corporate executives alike. (on.wsj.com/1BFfMRr)

* U.S. law-enforcement officials say they believe FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke authorized transfer of $10 million that allegedly was meant to secure South Africa's hosting rights to the 2008 World Cup. (on.wsj.com/1QligLA)

* Intel Corp Chief Executive Brian Krzanich's deal for Altera is a brash step after mostly incremental changes in his first two years atop the chip giant as he accelerates its shift from the personal computer market. (on.wsj.com/1ER7hCT)

* The Supreme Court said a Muslim woman who applied to work at Abercrombie & Fitch can raise discrimination claims without proving the firm avoided hiring her because she wore a head scarf for religious reasons. (on.wsj.com/1I1Obl8)