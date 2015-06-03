GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks ride global momentum, dollar up on June Fed rate hike bets
* Asia ex-Japan close to near 2-yr high; MSCI World hits new high
June 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* A long-running congressional battle over privacy and surveillance ended when the Senate voted to curb the collection of Americans' phone records, the first significant retrenchment of government spying powers since the 9/11 attacks. (on.wsj.com/1EUnCqs)
* The fate of hundreds of people aboard a stricken Chinese tour ship remained uncertain more than a day after it capsized, as the government put a stranglehold on information. (on.wsj.com/1EUnAPg)
* FIFA's structure and the lack of clear candidates suggests it may take months to find a successor for Sepp Blatter after he resigned. (on.wsj.com/1cwAgVW)
* More than 50 credit unions have been identified in a confidential report from the Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network that cited their increased vulnerability to potential money laundering. (on.wsj.com/1FrNevl)
* With about 100 days remaining on a four-year labor pact, local United Auto Workers units are drawing up strike plans to prepare for potentially contentious negotiations with Detroit auto makers. (on.wsj.com/1JoJu3I)
* Disney is developing a line of wearable, Internet-connected toys that it hopes will draw kids into a new technological ecosystem. (on.wsj.com/1eO8pCl) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 2 Brazilian prosecutors said on Tuesday they had laid new corruption charges against a one-time chief of staff for former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is already serving long jail sentences on other graft convictions.